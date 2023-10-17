AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Stamford American International School | Students soar on Advanced Placement tests

PRNewswire October 17, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stamford American International School students achieved a top score of ‘5’ on more than 70 Advanced Placement tests recently, including subjects such as computer science, psychology, microeconomics, world history and biology.

Stamford American International School | Students soar on Advanced Placement tests (PRNewsfoto/Stamford American International School)

Stamford students also achieved an overall passing score of 76 percent – 16 percent above the world average.

“These scores indicate outstanding performance by our students,” said Superintendent Mark Wenzel. “With such high achievement at the top end, as well as three-quarters passing the tests, we’re laying the groundwork for a successful college career.”

Advanced placement scores range from 1 to 5, with 5 representing the highest performance. A score of 3 or above is considered passing, with many colleges and universities granting college credit for a score of 4 or 5.

AP is considered a predictor of college success, according to research by the College Board. Success in AP courses leads to higher rates of college completion in four years, as well as higher grades in similar disciplines in higher education.

Stamford students earned the following recognitions:

AP Scholar: 39 students (3 or more on at least three exams)
AP Scholar with Honor: 9 students (average at least 3.25, with 3 or higher on at least four exams)
AP Scholar with Distinction: 14 students (average at least 3.5, with 3 or higher on at least five exams)

Stamford high schoolers recently shared how Advanced Placement learning connects to their lives – and feels relevant to specific academic interests.

“In macroeconomics, we explored how international trade works,” said student Rayan Raina. “We learned how countries trade goods, the impact of recessions, and the significance of countries’ economies on each other. It really broadened my global perspective.” 

Grade 12 student Tijana Trivunovic hopes to pursue studies in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math. She took AP courses in biology, computer science and physics, in addition to coursework in the International Diploma.

“I found myself enjoying biology beyond my expectations, specifically the elegant complexity of the genome, the many mechanisms through which it’s protected from mutations and aging, and the many ethical questions concerning it,” she said. “Having freedom to explore and focus on the subjects I really want to study has had an immense impact on my motivation and focus, which extends to my other courses.”

Teaching Advanced Placement courses requires deep knowledge of the content area, as well as the ability to cover core concepts and knowledge in compressed timelines. Many Stamford teachers have become AP examiners – serving as assessment specialists to grade worldwide exams.

“My teachers were always able and ready to answer questions regarding concepts I did not understand or anything relating to the subject,” said Seth Cordingly, who took AP courses in computer science, microeconomics, physics and psychology. “Having someone who is an expert in the course material being able to help you clear up confusion regarding the subject material was the biggest help.” 

Stamford American International School offers 21 Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Students have the option to take AP, International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Business Technology and Education (BTEC) and Stamford courses – including a combination across various pathways – on their way to a high school diploma. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/stamford-american-international-school–students-soar-on-advanced-placement-tests-301958360.html

SOURCE Stamford American International School

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.