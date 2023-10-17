AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meeranda Joins NVIDIA Inception

PRNewswire October 17, 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Meeranda, a privately held artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider serving both small and medium businesses (SMBs) and global multinational corporations (MNCs), announced today that it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Meeranda plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, such as the latest cutting-edge technical tools, to aid its teams in their continuous effort to deliver The New Personalized Customer Experience. Other advantages of being part of the NVIDIA Inception program include the opportunity to connect with potential investors who are passionate about supporting ground-breaking technologies. The program will also offer Meeranda the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We are thrilled to be part of the NVIDIA Inception program,” said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meeranda. “Meeranda is now joining an elite group of startups driving change across industries and around the world. The program will provide Meeranda with further expertise, technology, and access to venture capital, as well as global awareness of our service offering. This is yet another step forward in the right direction for our team, and we are excited and grateful for this opportunity.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Meeranda is also part of Amazon’s AWS Build Accelerator, the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, the Google for Startups Cloud Program, the OVHcloud Startup Program, and Amazon’s AWS Activate Program.

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda is best known for its Human-Like AI that intends to offer the new personalized customer experience to combat the ongoing frustration of dealing with chatbots and half-baked AI solutions. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

CONTACT:  Meeranda Inc., Media Relations, media@meeranda.com

SOURCE Meeranda Inc.

