H3C Debuts at GITEX Global 2023, Ushering in a New Digital Future

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 43rd edition of GITEX Global, one of the three largest technology conventions globally, kicked off grandly at the Dubai World Trade Centre. H3C made its debut as an exhibitor, bringing a suite of digital products and solutions based on Cloud & AI-Native technology, including high-performance servers for AIGC large-scale models, 800G silicon photonic switches, and a complete set of liquid cooling solutions. Notable products and solutions, including the Wi-Fi 7 Aps, the next-generation core switch 10500X-G, H3C 8K MagicHub and industry solutions of Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Efficient Healthcare, Smart Manufacturing and Reliable Public Service, were also showcased. Together with numerous tech executives from the Middle East and worldwide, H3C focused on hot topics such as AI, cloud computing, smart cities, and network security, jointly exploring the latest global tech trends and innovative opportunities in the Middle East.

The GITEX Global 2023, a five-day event, has attracted over 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 tech executives from 180 countries, thanks to Dubai’s liberal economic policies and its advantageous geographical location. The five-day event serves as an important platform for industry insiders to grasp professional information, understand global technological trends, and promote cooperation. At this event, H3C, with the theme of “Dedication, For A Smarter Future”, has exhibited its full-stack and full-scenario technology coverage surrounding “Cloud-Network-Computing-Terminal”. Through the “AI in ALL” strategy, H3C showcased its commitment to providing “AI for ALL” — tailored AI solutions and partnership services across a multitude of industries.

Seizing New Opportunities in the AIGC Era

In the face of rapid global development and application in the field of AI, enterprises need to enhance their risk response capabilities, leverage AI to build a strong digital foundation, unearth data value, and achieve sustainable development. H3C actively embraces the AI era, providing reliable and high-performance basic platforms for AI implementation in various industries. It also cooperates with industry parties to develop AI applications, empower industry development, embed AI capabilities into products and solutions, allowing computing power to serve data governance, using the network to connect computing power, using datacenters to support the digital infrastructure, and making the whole digital platform well managed by O&M systems.

Prioritizing Technological Progress to Create Intelligent Offerings

The exhibition showcased H3C’s routers, switches, and wireless flagship products, all of which represent efficient, agile, and secure computing modes combined with vast, flash storage modes, thereby establishing the cornerstone of H3C’s key business systems. The S9827 series, which includes 800G switches and 800G photonic modules, have integrated advantages of large bandwidth, low latency, and lossless networks to meet the explosive demand of the AI era. The breakthrough Wi-Fi 7, with high speed, low latency, and multi-AP collaboration, brings a smart and fast experience, helping network construction step onto a new level. H3C 8K MagicHub overcomes the technical challenges of the entire 8K chain. It integrates ultra-high-definition 8K display, a detachable camera, video conferencing, and UI into one, achieving a technological breakthrough.

Accelerating Digital Transformation in All Industries

In addition to enhancing the embedding of AI technology in products, H3C is committed to driving the digital development of all industries with AI. Recognizing the benefits of digital transformation to society and the pressing needs of various industries, H3C has launched five key scenario-based solutions — Smart Manufacturing, Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Efficient Healthcare and Reliable Public Service targeting different scenarios accordingly, which can cover 176 countries and regions and provide localized sales and services to global customers promptly and efficiently.

Deepening Global Cooperation to Build a Community of Shared Values

During the event, H3C also held an MOU signing ceremony at the exhibition site. H3C executives signed strategic cooperation agreements with partners and end-users from the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Turkey. The agreements help set a solid foundation for H3C’s further expansion into overseas markets and continuously shape the reputation and value on a global scale.

On October 18th, the third day of GITEX Global, H3C will also host the H3C Tech Summit 2023, thoroughly introducing the “AI in ALL” technology strategy and heavy-weight product technologies, deeply interpreting the development and trends of technological changes in the AI era, and sharing the latest achievements and application scenarios in the field of digital technology with global leading industry partners.

Every technological leap signifies a new round of industry and business transformation. H3C firmly believes in the infinite potential of digital economic development, adheres to the determination of international development, insists on the ecological strategy of “Partner First”, and helps the global digital industry development and enables green and low-carbon social development with the principle of “Dedication, For A Smarter Future”. Together with customers and partners, H3C is committed to building a more responsible, more inclusive, and sustainable world with the power of digits.

