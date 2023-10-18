AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
OpenLegacy Nominates Former Distinguished Gartner VP Analyst Massimo Pezzini to Advisory Board

PRNewswire October 18, 2023

The IT market researcher adds 45 years of experience to the OpenLegacy Advisory board to help the company shape its unique cloud-native legacy systems integration strategy.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OpenLegacy, the leader in legacy systems integration and modernization platforms, announced today the nomination of Massimo Pezzini as their advisory board member. Mr. Pezzini joins the company’s advisory board after spending over 45 years in the IT industry. He spent 25 years as a distinguished vice president analyst with a leading research analyst firm, Gartner, where he specialized in automation and integration strategies and technologies. “Mr. Pezzini, as an advisor to the OpenLegacy team, will be a driving force in formulating OpenLegacy’s enterprise strategy. OpenLegacy is fully committed to supporting requirements for modern and legacy systems integration, and its advanced, microservices-based, API and events-enabled technology is a clear differentiator.'” states OpenLegacy President and Founder Romi Stein.

Instantly integrate legacy systems to the cloud.

“As hybrid integration is a vital facet of digital transformation, the demand for enterprise automation technology continues to expand. Traditional mission-critical, system-of-record applications must work with mobile apps, SaaS, custom cloud-native applications, and generative AI systems to improve efficiency, deliver innovative business value, and foster business agility. In this context, technologies that enable quick and seamless integration between modern and legacy systems are paramount.” said Mr. Pezzini.

“I’ve been working with OpenLegacy for many years,” continued Mr. Pezzini, “and it is an honor to join the Advisory Board.”

Mr. Pezzini joins the advisory board as the company concludes its most significant strategic partnerships to date and is primed for its next growth phase. Mr. Pezzini’s expertise will greatly influence the company’s strategic direction and innovation initiatives.

By leveraging his extensive IT market experience, acquired over the years and honed during his time at Gartner, Mr. Pezzini will help propel OpenLegacy towards new horizons in enterprise automation platforms.

About OpenLegacy
OpenLegacy offers a cloud-first legacy modernization platform delivering high ROI with a simple, disruption-free method to generate, extend, and deploy digital services from legacy systems to the cloud. Jumpstart and optimize your modernization journey and follow it through, no matter the chosen strategy: modernizing in place (hybrid), rehosting/replatforming, or even replacing and rewriting the entire application. OpenLegacy is used by many leading enterprises, including Citi, Scotiabank, Liberty Mutual, DBS, and Standard Chartered. Visit openlegacy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts
Debra Mendes
debra.m@openlegacy.com

 

SOURCE OpenLegacy

