AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Singapore’s Chief Justice Menon makes major contributions as President of the ASEAN Law Association

PRNewswire October 20, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of Singapore relinquished his post as President of the ASEAN Law Association (ALA) at the 14th ALA General Assembly that was held from 19 to 21 October 2023.

He was elected ALA President in July 2018 at the 13th General Assembly, and had sought to enhance the relevance of ALA within the ASEAN community and strengthen ALA’s links with ASEAN.

In 2019, ALA submitted four concept notes to the ASEAN Secretariat, which have, along with an updated concept note on an ASEAN protocol for communication with non-disputing states on issues of treaty interpretation, been placed before the ASEAN Senior Law Officials. These efforts, in addition to the Guidelines on Best Practices on the Enforcement of Arbitral Awards within ASEAN, reinforce ALA’s role as a think-tank in key areas of interests to ASEAN.

The ASEAN Secretariat has also explored a series of capacity-building programmes with ALA, including training on investor-state dispute settlement mechanisms which is slated to take place in Jakarta in 2024.

Another area of focus was the formation of an ALA National Committee in the Lao PDR to complete the membership of ALA. Chief Justice Menon, who visited the President of the People’s Supreme Court of Lao PDR in September 2023, had received positive feedback from his Lao counterparts which raised the possibility that the ALA membership will be complete soon.

Chief Justice Menon holds the vision that the induction of young blood into ALA is key to its effectiveness and enduring utility to the ASEAN community. Two signature projects were established – Virtual Training Marketplace which matches attachments and training opportunities offered by law firms in ASEAN to young lawyers across the region; and ASEAN Moot which will become the primary outreach mechanism for ALA to introduce and expose law students to ASEAN legal instruments and legal issues.

ALA, a non-governmental organisation, is a regional law association that is committed to helping promote peace and prosperity in ASEAN through legal cooperation and the advancement of the rule of law.

For more information, visit https://www.judiciary.gov.sg/news-and-resources/news/news-details/ala-media-release-chief-justice-sundaresh-menon-makes-major-contributions-as-president-of-the-asean-law-association

SOURCE Supreme Court of Singapore

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.