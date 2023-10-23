AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hikvision announces new audio product line, unveiling range of network speakers

PRNewswire October 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision has recently unveiled its latest audio product line, featuring a variety of advanced network speakers. Drawing on its deep expertise in video technology, Hikvision further expands the business boundaries to incorporating audio capabilities into its comprehensive security solutions. This new product line promises users a smarter audio experience, enhanced security, simplified installation, and hassle-free after-sales service.

Hikvision announces new audio product line, unveils range of network speakers (PRNewsfoto/Hikvision Digital Technology)

The product line includes a diverse range of network speakers, spanning the network horn, ceiling, cabinet, and column models. Each product is designed to meet unique application needs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability across numerous environments.

Versatile broadcast modes for different applications

Hikvision’s network speakers offer a wide range of broadcast modes to cater to various scenarios, making them highly versatile. These modes include live broadcast, scheduled broadcast, alarm linkage broadcast, and emergency mustering linked broadcast. Whether used for security, paging & notifications, or background music, these speakers are proven invaluable in delivering important messages effectively. Imagine vital announcements in hospitals, facilitating emergency evacuation notifications or creating desired ambiance in shopping malls.

The power of “audio + video” security

By combining audio and video technologies, Hikvision provides customers with heightened protection, from post-event investigation to real-time deterrence and intervention. The synchronized audio and video responses to potential threats or incidents amplify alarm systems, significantly enhancing overall security measures. The powerful combination empowers security personnel to handle perimeter protection, danger prevention, and emergency response requirements with greater efficiency.

Easy operation and maintenance

Hikvision’s network speakers offer compatibility with HikCentral Professional software, NVRs, or third-party platforms, ensuring seamless integration into existing systems and unified management. The user-friendly interface supports batch device addition and upgrades, streamlining both operation and maintenance procedures. Additionally, remote configuration options provide added convenience and peace of mind.

Hikvision’s new audio product line represents its commitment to delivering innovative and reliable security solutions with extensive range of professional products and cutting-edge features. For more information, please visit the Hikvision product page.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.