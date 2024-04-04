IRBM to Disclose Strong Antitumor Efficacy of Novel Preclinical Agents Against Aggressive Brain Tumors and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at AACR

ROME, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IRBM, a leader in the field of drug discovery, announced today that it will be disclosing new data on two of its most promising internal assets at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting occurring in San Diego, April 5-10. The data will reveal insights into the novel compounds developed to address critical unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Asset Highlights:

Potential first-in-class Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) targeting CRLF2/TLSPR in “Ph-like” B-ALL (AM E3-SG3249) demonstrated significant preclinical efficacy, representing a pioneering approach to treating hematologic cancer characterized by poor prognosis and high relapse rates, often affecting adolescents.

Potential best-in-class brain permeable SHP2 allosteric inhibitor (I-1000233) exhibited promising results in preclinical studies, offering a new method of treating patients with RAS-driven malignancies, including challenging brain tumors and metastases.

Carlo Toniatti, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at IRBM, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming presentations: “The AACR meeting presents a unique opportunity for IRBM to share our latest advancements in cancer research with the global scientific community. Our work on the CRLF2/TLSPR targeting ADC and CNS-penetrant SHP2 small molecule inhibitor exemplifies our relentless pursuit of novel therapeutic strategies that can make a significant difference in the lives of patients battling cancer. These developments reflect our deep scientific expertise and innovative spirit, underscoring IRBM’s role as a frontrunner in the integrated drug discovery industry.”

The two assets, which have been progressed through the discovery phase within the public-private environment of the National Collection of Chemical Compounds and Screening Center (CNCCS), are a testament to IRBM’s integrated research capabilities, their commitment to advancing science to improve lives, and their pursuit of new and better treatments for cancer.

Details for the poster presentations are listed below.

CNS-penetrant SHP2 inhibitor:

Session Category: Experimental and molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Kinase and phosphatase Inhibitors 2

Session Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM -12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 25

Poster Board Number: 24

Published Abstract Number: 1975

Presenter: Francesca Puca, PhD. Principal Research Scientist

CRLF2/TLSPR targeting ADC:

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 2

Poster Board Number: 13

Published Abstract Number: 2610

Presenter: Claudia Dall’Armi, PhD. Senior Research Investigator

About IRBM

IRBM is a scientific contract research organization (CRO) that stands at the forefront of drug discovery, leveraging a single, unified research facility to accelerate team-based breakthroughs and improve efficiencies from concept to candidate.

With a history of contributing to four approved drugs, and its own internal pipeline of oncology and other therapeutic assets, IRBM is powered by deep collaborations and decades of expertise from leading global institutions. Their comprehensive in-house capabilities assist partners in achieving key milestones and progressing towards clinical readiness, positioning IRBM as a major player in driving innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotech fields.

About CNCCS

The National Collection of Chemical Compounds and Screening Center (CNCCS) is a public-private consortium created in 2010 by IRBM in collaboration with the Italian National Research Council (CNR) and the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS). It acts as a “lead factory”, identifying compounds acting on innovative biological targets in addition to being a center for translational research in the areas of rare, neglected and poverty-related diseases.

