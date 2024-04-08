CHUANG ASIA THAILAND set to top up its success with international debut of 9-member girl group ‘Gen1es’ as next A-Pop idols

BANGKOK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For three months since February, idol survival show CHUANG ASIA THAILAND has made a sensation in entertainment internationally, spawning topics of conversations online about each episode and its talented trainees. Most recently, the show has reached its final stage with the nine members QIAO YI YU, RUAN, PAILIU, YEAN, ELYN, WANG KE, XUEYAO, DIDI and EMMA are now set for their debut as a full-fledged international girl group called ‘Gen1es’ (Ge – Nies). Along the way, CHUANG ASIA THAILAND’s popularity as well as viewers’ enthusiasm and engagement went from strength to strength towards the end of the season as reflected by a total of 500 million votes for the nine winners on WeTV application whereas the hashtag CHUANGASIA topped NO.1 X trending hashtags in Thailand and #CHUANGAsiaGrandDebutNight has been mentioned over 1 million times.

Mr. Kaichen Li, Lead Producer of CHUANG ASIA THAILAND and Head of WeTV, said: “we consistently enrich our video streaming platform with fresh selection of original content, recently led by the popular idol survival show CHUANG from Tencent Video. Building on global popularity of this flagship original content, CHUANG ASIA THAILAND was produced as its Asian edition for the first time—a mega project of Thailand’s first Asian regional idol survival show production. The launch in early February garnered highly enthusiastic response from fan across the world, thanks to superb collaboration between the Thai and Chinese production teams. Combined with world-class production and talent development support from strong partners including Have Fun Media, RYCE Entertainment, one31, GMMTV, and 411 Entertainment through its subsidiary 4Venture, the show is a huge success. CHUANG ASIA THAILAND has now entered its final stage for this season, and yet its popularity continued to gain even stronger momentum with growing engagement through voting and intensifying expectations of the final results: total voting during the final round’s livestream amounted to 500 millions votes on WeTV application; and the final round sent the hashtag CHUANGASIA topped NO.1 X trending hashtags in Thailand and #CHUANGAsiaGrandDebutNight has been mentioned over 1 million times”

Mr. Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group, said: “Congratulations to the nine winning trainees! Trip.com is proud to have been a part of your exhilarating journey toward success. At Trip.com, we believe that everyone is on a unique journey and we are committed to helping every traveller pursue their perfect trip, whatever their destination may be.”

Representing the 9 winners from CHUANG ASIA THAILAND is QIAO YI YU, a trainee who got the top votes of 80 millions, revealed her feelings after her debut as the center of ‘Gen1es’ as saying: “I feel extremely delighted and grateful for all the fans of CHUANG ASIA, all the crew members, WeTV and the five mentors who give inspirations and share their experiences. From now, my job is to do my best to give happiness to my fan club who always supports me and recognizes our girl group.”

Jackson Wang, Lead Mentor and Co-producer of CHUANG ASIA, commented: “I am greatly delighted to have served as the lead mentor and co-produced CHUANG ASIA the first season in Thailand. Our intentions were to extend opportunities and support aspiring talents to pursue their dreams. Whether their performances were good or bad is not as important as how they embraced and kept alive their opportunities during the past three to four months when all of them must have had memorable times and experiences, no matter success or failure. Their performances during this show are never the ultimate conclusion of their true potentials, though. I hope all of them gained plenty of experiences, thoughts, and inspirations, and remember these meaningful moments and experiences. I believe very much that all these can be the first step of their international success—experiences that will be really helpful for self-development into the next version of themselves.”

The four other mentors—all-rounder idol Mike Angelo, singer Jeff Satur who is known for his unique voice, internationally renowned K-pop idol TEN, and the show’s only female mentor Nene—all rejoiced with the first milestone reached by the nine trainees who made their debut as a full-fledged girl group. They all shared a confident that these promising talents would make a big time in this career.

A retrospective full-season library of episodes from CHUANG ASIA THAIALAND are viewable exclusively on WeTV at https://bit.ly/CHUANGAsia2024. For the latest news and updates about the newly debuted girl group Gen1es, visit their official channels:

About WeTV

WeTV is positioned as the video streaming platform for the best Asian entertainment. It is Thailand’s leading provider of web- and application-based video streaming service under Tencent Thailand, a leading provider of internet-based content platforms and technologies in Thailand. WeTV originated from expansion of Tencent Video, China’s No. 1 video streaming platform, to overseas markets and regions. Thailand was the first that Tencent Video entered with official launch of WeTV video streaming service in 2019. WeTV is operated by Tencent Thailand. In addition to bringing world-class content to Thais, WeTV brings quality content from Thailand to international viewers, including those in China (through Tencent Video) and other service areas (through WeTV application), making them viewable to billions of people across Asia. WeTV is today accessible worldwide and currently supports more than ten languages of subtitle translation to provide an enriched viewing experience to local users.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 510 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo, and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com

