  • new product

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center first in U.S. to use FDA-approved pulsed field ablation system

PRNewswire April 9, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Electrophysiologists at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center became the first in the nation to use a novel pulsed field ablation (PFA) system to treat patients with paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, a heart arrhythmia that affects millions of people worldwide, after receiving approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The first procedure was performed by Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, and Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., clinical cardiac electrophysiologist. Dr. Natale and Dr. Al-Ahmad were two of 67 global operators to participate in the trial that led to FDA approval. 

The novel PFA system delivers short-duration, high-energy electrical pulses to the cardiac tissue to destroy cells that cause irregular heart rhythms without using excess heat or cold. Previous FDA-approved ablation systems used heat or cold to destroy cells, which could damage surrounding tissue.

“This historic milestone represents the biggest advancement in the electrophysiology field in decades, as it will allow patients to be treated more safely and effectively, ultimately restoring their quality of life,” Dr. Natale said. “Our team is honored to have played a part in piloting this new era of global innovation for cardiac arrhythmia.”

TCAI also conducted the first case of a second commercially approved PFA system which uses an ablation catheter that changes shapes to adapt to the anatomies of each patient. That procedure was performed by Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., F.H.R.S., clinical cardiac electrophysiologist.

TCAI is a state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center that includes six labs equipped with advanced technology where a group of renowned cardiac electrophysiologists perform a high volume of the most complex electrophysiology procedures.

SOURCE The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center

