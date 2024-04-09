BingX Announces Title Sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Dubai

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is set to elevate the upcoming TOKEN2049 Dubai as its title sponsor. Scheduled for April 18 and 19, this seminal event will convene preeminent figures and entities from across the crypto and blockchain landscape.

Beyond its major sponsorship role, BingX is poised to enhance the event’s interactive landscape with a dedicated booth. Here, the exchange will unveil its latest digital asset innovations, offering attendees a unique chance to interact with the BingX team. This engagement will foster discussions on emerging trends and opportunities within the cryptocurrency market, further enriching the event’s discourse.

A major draw for participants will be the involvement of Vivien Lin, BingX’s Chief Product Officer, in a pivotal panel discussion on the Main Stage. Entitled “Exchange Evolution: Trends and Transformations in Crypto Markets,” the session will benefit from Lin’s deep industry insights and experiences. Together with other aficionados, this roundtable aims to dissect and deliberate the dynamic shifts characterizing today’s cryptocurrency exchanges.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the event, Vivien remarked, “TOKEN2049 serves as a vital platform for shaping the future of the crypto landscape. As BingX remains steadfast in championing accessibility and transparency in the industry, and we’re eager to engage in discussions with other industry leaders to drive positive change and innovation in the Web3 space.”

TOKEN2049 stands as a flagship event in the crypto calendar, providing a stage for founders and executives of leading Web3 companies and projects to exchange insights and perspectives on industry trends. The event shines a spotlight on global developments and explores the extensive opportunities within the ecosystem, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry enthusiasts. It offers unparalleled networking opportunities that are poised to shape the future of the sector.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

