The Internet Society Foundation Announces More Than $4.5 Million in Funding to Support Research on the Future of the Internet

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Internet Society Foundation today announced the opening of its 2024 application cycle for the Research Grant Program. This program offers grants up to US$500,000 to support researchers around the world who are examining the critical issues surrounding the future and sustainability of the Internet.

The Internet Society Foundation encourages independent researchers, non profit organizations, and public research institutions worldwide to submit proposals that delve into the following thematic areas:

A Trustworthy Internet

Decolonizing the Internet

Greening the Internet

The Internet Economy

“Creating new knowledge through rigorous research is essential in ensuring the Internet’s long-term health,” said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. “By supporting a diverse range of researchers, we gain a deeper understanding of the Internet’s impact on society and can use that evidence to shape a more equitable and sustainable future.”

“Our research involved technical work, field visits, and collaborative workshops with rural users. The Global South, especially the rural areas, are very contextual. Building technologies the way big tech does may not work well because if it’s irrelevant to the users, they wouldn’t use it. Without the Internet Society Foundation grant, it would have probably been impossible to do this research.” – Francis Saa-Dittoh, University for Development Studies, Ghana. (Learn more about Francis’ research that is using artificial intelligence to promote digital inclusion).

Independent researchers may receive funding up to US$200,000, while organizations and institutions can receive up to US$500,000.

The application window for the 2024 Research Grant Program opens on 3 April and closes on 14 May 2024, at 21:00 UTC.

The Internet Society Foundation is committed to open access research. All funded projects must be published and made freely available to the public. The program also strongly encourages applications from underrepresented groups in the research community.

To learn more about the program and submit an application, please visit the Internet Society Foundation website: https://isoc.pub/ResearchGrant.

About the Internet Society Foundation

The Internet Society Foundation was established to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundation’s philanthropy efforts champion ideas and enable communities to unlock the Internet’s potential to tackle the world’s evolving challenges. The Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

