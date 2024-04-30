Bollinger Motors Automates Warranty Operations With Syncron

Syncron Warranty makes automotive aftersales more efficient by streamlining operations and increasing customer satisfaction.

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Syncron, a leading provider of AI-based aftermarket and OEM after-sales software, today announced that Syncron Warranty has been selected by Bollinger Motors, an American electric commercial truck manufacturer based in Oak Park, Michigan.

Bollinger Motors, which will launch the innovative, all-electric Bollinger B4 in the second half of 2024, identified the need for an end-to-end warranty lifecycle partner with deep automotive expertise to help streamline operations while offering industry-leading standards of customer experience.

Syncron stood out for its user-friendly, intuitive interface backed by simplified warranty registration, automation and granular tracking. Compared to other potential partners, Bollinger Motors noted that Syncron was cost-effective and scalable to their growing business needs.

Bollinger Motors also noted trust in the Syncron brand, the Syncron reputation for innovative, robust and flexible OEM solutions and the team’s collaborative approach as factors in its decision.

“We felt that the completeness of Syncron’s warranty solution is the factor that gave them the edge,” said Rob Marcott, commercial aftersales network manager at Bollinger Motors. “The platform allows us to manage all aspects of the warranty process and have the ability to scale as our business and product line grows.”

Syncron Warranty connects and enhances the entire warranty process, enabling businesses to process claims, track returns and upsell new service plans on one platform while reducing costs and increasing revenue. With Syncron Warranty, Syncron customers have seen up to a 23% reduction in total warranty spend, a 30% reduction in claims processing time and a 58% increase in supplier recovery.

Syncron Warranty empowers dealers to streamline warranty management, process claims faster and enhance customer service—boosting satisfaction and loyalty. For end users, it ensures peace of mind with quicker issue resolution, improved service and a superior ownership experience.

Beyond getting an end-to-end warranty management solution, Bollinger Motors gains a trusted partner for growth. “Syncron offers more than an innovative, all-encompassing warranty management solution—it’s actually a solution to deliver value in less than nine months,” said Anneliese Schulz, chief revenue officer at Syncron. “In today’s times, customers look to us to support them in their need to drive down costs and streamline and digitize their warranty operations, replacing legacy applications. And aside from the right technology, time to value and true domain expertise is the winning formula for enabling customer success.”

With Syncron, Bollinger Motors gains a trusted partner with over 25 years of aftermarket industry expertise and over $3 billion in annual value creation across OEMs and distributors globally. Syncron Warranty is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, an AI and ML platform that helps manufacturers and service organizations transform their approach to service lifecycle management from beginning to end.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world’s top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks in classes 4–6. In September 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. Learn more at bollingermotors.com and mullenusa.com .

