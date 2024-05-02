AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JupiterOne and watchTowr announce partnership to protect business critical assets with broad exposure management capabilities

PRNewswire May 2, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — watchTowr, a leader in external attack surface management (EASM) technology and fuelled by watchTowr Labs, a renowned vulnerability R&D capability, has formed a strategic partnership with JupiterOne. JupiterOne is a leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology. This collaboration enables customers to rapidly prioritize emerging threats within their constantly changing environments, focusing on fixing the most critical risks impacting their business, which enables an end-to-end continuous threat exposure management process (CTEM).

Over 28,000 CVE records were published in 2023; a figure that is expected to increase as attackers shorten the time from known vulnerability to exploit, reducing it from weeks to days. JupiterOne and watchTowr’s integrated solution empowers enterprises to discover their most critical and exploitable vulnerabilities, prioritize them with asset context based on business impact and receive an actionable remediation plan to improve security posture.

This partnership enables a complete continuous threat exposure management program, addressing the full spectrum of cyber risk management. The fully integrated solution provides continuous monitoring and assessment of both internal and external digital assets, allowing for prioritization and effective threat mitigation for a business’s most critical assets. “Our partnership with watchTowr is a game-changer” said Forte. “Combining our data aggregation with real-time asset discovery and automated security testing allows us to offer a unique, all-encompassing approach to exposure management.”

Benjamin Harris, CEO, watchTowr, said, “While the number of reported vulnerabilities continues to rise, the vulnerabilities that matter – in mission-critical, key systems – have exploded at an alarming rate. This reality, combined with the significant shift in speed by attackers to weaponize vulnerabilities – the ability to validate exploitability and prioritise actions based on real business risk has never been more vital. We’re excited to join forces with JupiterOne to give security teams around the globe this much-needed end-to-end capability.”

About JupiterOne:

JupiterOne is a cybersecurity startup delivering powerful software solutions to companies across all industries, providing deep insights to cyber assets and the relationships between, empowering security professionals to have true knowledge and ownership of their attack surfaces.

About watchTowr: 

watchTowr is a global cybersecurity technology company, built by former adversaries.

watchTowr’s world-class External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Automated Red Teaming technology is informed by years of experience compromising some of the world’s most targeted organisations and utilised by Fortune 500, financial services and critical infrastructure providers every day.

SOURCE watchTowr

SOURCE watchTowr

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

