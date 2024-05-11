AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Fun88 India Launches ‘Fun88 X Evolution’ for Guaranteed Wins

PRNewswire May 12, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fun88 India, a leading name in the online gaming industry, has announced the launch of its latest collaboration with Evolution Gaming. “Fun88 X Evolution”, this exciting venture aims to elevate the gaming experience for players, offering a chance at guaranteed wins and exclusive prizes.

Fun88 India Launches 'Fun88 X Evolution' Promotion

I)  Lightning 888: Spark Big Wins

Experience the excitement of Lightning Roulette and XXXtreme Lightning Roulette from Evolution Games. Players placing a minimum bet of ₹400 or more on numbers ‘8,’ ’18,’ or ’28,’ can win guaranteed prizes of up to 25x on the bet, in addition to regular wins. Get struck by lightning-fast & guaranteed rewards.

II)  Lucky Drop: Win Boosters

Win boosters with random cash prizes alongside regular wins in the beloved Crazy Time or Funky Time from Evolution games. With potential rewards reaching up to 100x on the bet, every bet holds the promise of a windfall. Place a minimum bet of ₹10 or more only and stand a chance to win this delightful surprise.

Winnings at “Fun88 X Evolution” made easy! Where all players are automatically eligible—no extra steps needed. But hurry, these exclusive winnings only last until May 31st. Head to Fun88 today and join the “Fun88 X Evolution” to unlock unmatched betting potential.

At Fun88 India, it’s not just about thrilling promotions – it’s a complete online gaming ecosystem crafted for both new and professional players alike. Fun88 app offers a seamless and convenient entertainment experience on Android or iOS devices. With 24/7 customer support and streamlined deposit and withdrawal processes, Fun88 ensures a hassle-free gaming experience for all users. Dive in and experience gaming like never before.

About Fun88

Fun88 stands tall as a global leader in online gaming, celebrated for its vast array of entertainment options. Dive into the high-energy world of sports betting, challenge wits with both classic and contemporary card games, or explore the dynamic realm of virtual sports. At Fun88, every moment is filled with excitement and opportunity, presenting a unique chance to transform gaming into winnings, all without compromising on security.

Contact:

Email: marketing@fun88india.com  
Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88  
Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is  
Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg  
Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw  
YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt  
Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

Fun88_Logo

 

SOURCE Fun88

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.