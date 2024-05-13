XREX Singapore Receives MAS Major Payment Institution Licence

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XREX Singapore , a blockchain-enabled financial institution specialising in cross-border payments in emerging markets, announced today that it has obtained the Major Payment Institution (MPI) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the nation’s central bank and financial regulator. This comes after it received its in-principle approval from the MAS in November last year.

Commenting on XREX’s engagement with the MAS, XREX Singapore Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Chye said, “Our engagements with the MAS have repeatedly shown us why they are internationally revered as a leading central bank and financial regulator. With this licence in hand, XREX Singapore will endeavour to bring blockchain-enabled digital payment currencies to ubiquity.”

XREX Singapore facilitates frictionless cross-border payments for import and export transactions, particularly for small-medium businesses (SMBs) in emerging markets. This strategic emphasis aligns with XREX’s mission to foster financial inclusion in emerging markets.

“The MPI licence is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest regulatory compliance standards. We look forward to working with one of the world’s leading regulators to make blockchain finance safe and accessible to the general public,” said XREX Co-founder and Group CEO Wayne Huang .

XREX Singapore will launch XREX Pay, a platform providing cross-border B2B payment features for corporates, as well as remittance solutions, such as helping migrant workers send money home. XREX Pay will support Singapore Dollar (SGD) and U.S. Dollar (USD) payment rails and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC, all while demonstrating a robust and practical implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) travel rule.

XREX Singapore’s licence encompasses a total of six payment services, namely:

i) Account issuance service;

ii) Domestic money transfer service;

iii) Cross-border money transfer service;

iv) Merchant acquisition service;

v) E-money issuance service; and

vi) Digital payment token service.

“XREX is approved for six of the seven payment services under the MPI licencing regime. With XREX Singapore as the group’s Asia Pacific headquarters, XREX looks forward to expanding its partnership with major banks, credit card institutions, and payment institutions to build next-generation financial systems that integrate traditional and blockchain finance,” said XREX Co-founder and Group Chief Revenue Officer Winston Hsiao.

About XREX

XREX Singapore is an MAS-regulated financial institution that leverages blockchain technology to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and safer for businesses globally. Its proprietary escrow payment feature, BitCheck, empowers enterprises to switch flexibly between digital currencies, stablecoins, or traditional currencies, thereby ushering their businesses into the new era of digital money. XREX Singapore also specializes in working with emerging markets businesses to help solve their issues with USD liquidity access.

XREX Group , is a blockchain-enabled financial institution working with banks, regulators, and users to redefine banking together. It provides enterprise-grade banking services to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in or dealing with emerging markets, and novice-friendly financial services to individuals worldwide.

Founded in 2018 and operating globally under multiple licences, XREX offers a full suite of services such as digital asset custody, wallet, cross-border payment, fiat-crypto conversion, cryptocurrency exchange, asset management, and fiat currency on-off ramps.

Sharing the social responsibility of financial inclusion, XREX leverages blockchain technologies to further financial participation, access, and education.

SOURCE XREX Inc.