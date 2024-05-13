AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Budapest Hosts Successful Roadshow for Second China International Supply Chain Expo

PRNewswire May 13, 2024

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The second installment of the China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo recently staged its roadshow in Budapest, Hungary. The event saw the participation of Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Dr. László Parragh, President of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), along with representatives from leading Hungarian companies and trade associations.

Budapest Hosts Successful Roadshow for Second China International Supply Chain Expo. (PRNewsfoto/China International Supply Chain Expo)

Chaireman Ren emphasized the complementary supply chain capabilities of China and Hungary, noting that fostering closer ties between manufacturers in both countries could solidify a resilient and reliable partnership in industrial and supply chain sectors. The CCPIT and the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering supply chain collaboration. Hungary will participate the upcoming Expo as Guest of Honor. This strategic move is expected to enhance collaborative efforts across sectors, including electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy initiatives, facilitating enhanced connectivity and reciprocal gains.

Dr. Parragh highlighted the robust, enduring strategic partnership between China and Hungary, noting that it will significantly enhance bilateral interactions across a broad spectrum of industries and sectors. China’s growing middle-income group, increasingly seeking high-quality goods and services, offers significant opportunities for Hungarian companies to innovate and engage in joint ventures. To capitalize on this, the HCCI will facilitate Hungary’s participation in the upcoming second Expo, aiming to deepen market penetration into China.

Organized by the CCPIT, the Expo stands as the first national-level exhibition globally with a focus on supply chains. At the inaugural Expo, the Hungarian Embassy in China took the opportunity to spotlight Hungary’s top national brands, emphasizing trade investment, cultural tourism, and technological innovation, showcasing the collaborative successes and potential opportunities within the supply chain sector between the two nations.

Scheduled from November 26th to 30th in Beijing, the forthcoming second Expo, themed Connecting The World For A Shared Future, will feature major supply chains in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, intelligent vehicles, digital technology, healthy living, and green agriculture, complemented by a dedicated supply chain services exhibition area. Additional events will include investment promotion, supply-and-demand matchmaking, and new product launches. Efforts to attract exhibitors and investors are progressing smoothly, with strong interest from companies worldwide.

For more information about the Expo, please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.