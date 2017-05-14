AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • joint venture

Ecolab and HeiQ introduce synbiotic cleaning products at Interclean

PRNewswire May 13, 2024

ZÜRICH, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ecolab and HeiQ Chrisal have teamed up to launch the revolutionary Maxx Synbiotic cleaning range at Interclean in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. 

HeiQ and Ecolab Teams together to launch synbiotic cleaning

Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, and HeiQ Chrisal, a leading biotech innovator, are proudly collaborating to introduce advanced synbiotic cleaning products to the European cleaning industry. At Interclean in Amsterdam, May 14-17, the Maxx Synbiotic range will be introduced to the professional cleaning industry throughout Europe.

Harnessing the power of pre- and probiotics, the 50 billion probiotics per liter of Maxx Synbiotic deliver immediate, continuous, and microscopic-level cleaning, highly efficient odor reduction, long-lasting efficacy, and support for a well-balanced microbiome on surfaces. HeiQ’s synbiotic cleaning technology was validated in several scientific studies, e.g. the landmark study published in May 2023 in The Lancet by renowned Charité University Hospital Berlin.

Learn more about synbiotic cleaning at Interclean

We invite you to visit Ecolab’s and HeiQ’s booths at Interclean 2024 in Amsterdam from May 14-17.

On Thursday, May 16, 13:00-13:45, grab the opportunity to listen to an eye-opening presentation by Thomas Hansen, Vice President RD&E Institutional Europe at Ecolab, and Dr. Robin Temmerman, Head of Business Unit Life Sciences at HeiQ and CEO of HeiQ Chrisal, about “The future of cleaning technologies – a shared look into the crystal ball”.

Join us on our synbiotic journey towards a cleaner, safer, more sustainable and powerful future!

About HeiQ

Established in 2005 during a hike through the Swiss Alps, HeiQ was born from a moment of inspiration between co-founders Carlo Centonze and Dr. Murray Height. Motivated by solving everyday challenges through science – like persistent odors in hiking shirts – they embarked on a mission to revolutionize material innovation. As a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH), and listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON: HEIQ), HeiQ has evolved into a global leader in biotech ingredients and specialty chemicals for diverse applications such as textiles, flooring, building materials, glass, plastics, probiotic cleaning, cosmetics and more, for 1000+ partners in over 60 countries. Our mission is to infuse ordinary products with extraordinary qualities, offering our co-creation partners sustainable and revolutionary solutions. We’ve developed over 200 technologies with 300 leading brands and our global team comprises 230 professionals from 30 nationalities across five continents. We’re committed to shaping a future where everyday products drive positive change, one innovation at a time. Visit us at: heiq.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights, and world-class service in more than 170 countries around the world to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions based on a century of experience, improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality, and industrial markets. Visit us at: ecolab.com

CONTACTS

HeiQ Materials AG
www.heiq.com
info@heiq.com 

HeiQ_Logo

 

SOURCE HeiQ

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.