ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue 2024 Empowers Business and Education Leaders for the Future

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue 2024 is ACCA’s upcoming inaugural regional conference that will bring together accounting and finance leaders, experts and visionaries for two days of knowledge exchange and discussions. Happening on 28 and 29 May 2024 at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, the conference will focus on technology and innovation as catalysts for the future of the accountancy and finance profession.

With the aim of ‘Weaving the Fabric of Tomorrow’s Success Together’, the ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue 2024 will dive into collaboration and bold initiatives to shape a brighter future. Close to 30 leaders and educators will take the stage to discuss how Asia Pacific is reshaping global narratives, navigating change, and fostering economic vitality against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile global landscape. They will also share insights on how finance and business leaders can overcome challenges and leverage opportunities in the region to drive economic resilience for their companies and the profession.

The event theme, ‘Giao’, explores the interconnected threads that bind Asia Pacific’s diverse cultures, industries and aspirations. The sessions have been meticulously designed to benefit C-suite executives, including CEOs and CFOs, decision-makers and leaders from professional services firms, the public sector, academia, and various industries. Finance and accounting educators will also find this conference beneficial for gaining valuable insights and expanding their connections.

“At ACCA, our goal is to be a force for public good that leads the global accountancy profession. We create opportunities that will develop finance professionals the world needs, and the ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue 2024 aligns perfectly with that,” said Pulkit Abrol, Managing Director, ACCA Asia Pacific. “This conference isn’t just for one-off learning – it’s a dedicated platform to facilitate crucial conversations and foster collaboration. The topics have been specifically curated to spark meaningful discussions that matter now and in the future. Through interactive panel discussions, engaging keynotes, and dedicated networking sessions, delegates will be able to share best practices, brainstorm innovative solutions, and develop actionable strategies that will ensure the profession thrives in the face of change.”

On Day 1, the focus of ‘Bytes and greens: Igniting growth through digital and sustainable innovations‘ will be on leveraging technology to build an innovative and sustainable economy. Key sessions include a panel on ‘Policy innovation for a green and digital Asia Pacific‘ and keynotes on ‘Exciting potential in the Asia Pacific‘ and ‘Being human in a digital world‘. There will also be a power networking cocktail session for delegates interested in establishing professional connections across the Asia Pacific region.

Day 2 will focus on ‘The talent equation: Driving the future of learning through technology and innovation‘. Delegates will gain insights on leveraging the latest technological innovations to build a strong talent pool and leverage ACCA to meet the evolving learning needs of the younger generation today. Key sessions include ‘Presentation: Exploring the sustainable and ethical application of Generative AI in education‘ and ‘Micro credentials: Empowering the next generation of learners through mini credentials‘.

Key speakers include:

Helen Brand , Chief Executive, ACCA

, Chief Executive, Eric Yeo , Country General Director – AWS Vietnam, Amazon Web Services

Country General Director – AWS Vietnam, Noel Clehane , Global Head of Public Policy, BDO

, Global Head of Public Policy, Julia Tay , Asia-Pacific Public Policy Leader, EY

Warrick Cleine, CEO, KPMG Vietnam and Cambodia

CEO, Ziad Haider , Global Director of Geopolitical Risk, McKinsey & Company

The ACCA Asia Pacific Dialogue 2024 will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm on 28 and 29 May 2024 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Please visit the event website for more information and to register your attendance: https://acca-apac-dialogue.com/

