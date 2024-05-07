Hi & Fi Asia-China: Unlocking New Opportunities for Overseas Visitors with Visa Facilitation Policies in 2024

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hi & Fi Asia-China, as the China station of the Food Ingredients exhibition series (Fi Global), the leading international exhibition for the food and beverage industry, is set to take place from 19-21, June 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

According to recent data, China’s food and beverage market stands as one of the largest consumer markets globally, boasting a substantial scale. Over the past decade, the average annual growth rate of the Chinese food and beverage market has exceeded 10%, as confirmed by Euromonitor International, a prominent market research firm.

Hi & Fi Asia-China serves as a gateway to the vast and rapidly growing Chinese food and beverage market. The exhibition offers a comprehensive platform for industry professionals, suppliers, and buyers from around the world to showcase their food ingredients and health ingredients products, explore emerging trends, and engage in valuable networking opportunities.

The Chinese government has recently implemented a series of visa reforms, making it easier for international travelers to visit China for business and trade purposes. On May 7, 2024, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman claimed that China had decided to extend the visa-free policy for 12 countries, namely France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg, until December 31, 2025.

By leveraging the advantages of the new visa facilitation policies, Hi & Fi Asia-China aims to attract a diverse range of international participants, thereby enriching the overall experience and promoting cross-border collaborations. To enhance global collaborations and knowledge exchange at Hi & Fi Asia-China, this year’s version will highlight exciting prospects and content for internationals including aspects like food technology, market trends, and Import & Export regulations.

Key highlights of Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 include:

1. Extensive Exhibitor Showcase: In addition to the Food Ingredients and Health Ingredients exhibition zones, this year’s Hi & Fi Asia-China will also introduce the new-to-market zone, the Pet Food Innovation Zone, the Food Ingredients from Agricultural Products with Geographical Indication of China zone, and the Healthy Sugar Zone, feature a wide range of exhibitors from various sectors of the food and beverage industry. Many internationally recognized exhibitors have already confirmed their participation, including Givaudan, Angel, Bloomage Biotechnology, Lonza, Longlive, etc. Visitors can expect to discover the latest innovations, source high-quality products, and forge partnerships with leading industry players

2. Market Insights and Trends: Hi & Fi Asia-China will host a series of insightful forums, conferences, and workshops, inviting renowned experts and industry leaders. Topics will cover emerging trends, market insights, regulatory updates, and technological advancements in sectors like Probiotics, Nutricosmetics, Protein & sports Nutrition, Food safety, and Plant-based, providing valuable learning opportunities for attendees.

3. Networking Opportunities: Hi & Fi Asia-China will once again be co-located with Healthplex Expo / Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2024 (HNC), ProPak China & FoodPack China, Starch Expo, and Shanghai International Natural &Health Products Expo (HNO), sharing 180,000 square meters of exhibition space, 100,000 visitors, and 2,000 exhibitors. The event will enable participants to connect with thousands of potential suppliers, buyers, and industry peers in the food beverage, and nutraceutical industries. These interactions will foster collaborations, create business opportunities, and strengthen existing partnerships.

Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 is poised to be a landmark event in the food and beverage industry, bridging the gap between international players and the dynamic Chinese market.

For more information and registration, please visit the official Hi & Fi Asia-China website: https://www.figlobal.com/china/en/home.html.

For visa invitation letters and travel issues, please contact us through email at Sini.bai@imsinoexpo.com.

