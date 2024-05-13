AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
New release reveals the pulse of China’s financial world

PRNewswire May 13, 2024

BEIJING, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Beijing Review: 

The 2023 Almanac of China’s Finance and Banking (ACFB) has recently been published.

Almanac of China’s Finance and Banking (ACFB) has recently been published.

As the earliest comprehensive financial almanac in China, it is the only financial document that accurately and systematically records the reform, opening up and development of the country’s financial industry, covering the entire sector, including banking, securities and insurance.

The ACFB was first published in 1986 and has been compiled and published annually, now reaching its 38th volume. Over the almost four decades since its inception, the almanac has chronicled the journey of reform and development in China’s financial industry, recording the distinctive evolution of finance in China.

The document compiles authoritative statistical data and information from the financial sector, including specifics on policies, regulations and major events. It covers a range of financial entities, such as financial regulatory agencies, banks, securities firms, insurance companies, industry organizations and financial infrastructure. The document further offers detailed and precise records of annual key initiatives, as well as the progress of reforms and developments across different sectors within the financial industry.

Moreover, the ACFB covers the economic and financial development of each province, autonomous region, and municipality directly under the administration of the Central Government, the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region.

The yearbook was compiled under the supervision of the People’s Bank of China (PBC), the country’s central bank, produced by the China Society for Finance and Banking, and edited by a high-caliber team at the Research Institute of the PBC.

The compilation of the ACFB has received support from several financial regulatory authorities, including the PBC, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, as well as from several related industry organizations and financial institutions.

The English edition of the ACFB was launched in 1990 and has become an important platform for presenting the development and achievements of China’s financial industry to the international community.

Contact the Almanac of China’s Finance and Banking Magazine Co., Ltd.:
Tel: +86-010-66195393
E-mail: jxueqing@pbc.gov.cn 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-release-reveals-the-pulse-of-chinas-financial-world-302143450.html

SOURCE Beijing Review

