Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

TAIPEI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Asian Computer Industry Online Exhibition (ACI 2024) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from May 14, 2024, to September 30, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), since 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2024, we will expand the scale. During the five-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the Display Week 2024 (SID), COMPUTEX, and the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.

TradeAsia, the organizer of the ACI 2024, invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of computer industry products to participate. Top-notch brands like HIGHGRADE TECH and ET&T TECHNOLOGY  are all gearing up to showcase their products.

Manufacturers and product categories have covered Communication Equipment, Computer Accessory & Peripheral, Computer Component, Desktop, Drive & Storage Device, Industrial Computer & Accessory, Laptop & Accessory, Monitor, Networking Device, POS System, Tablet PC with thousands of latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.

In addition, TradeAsia simultaneously participated in the physical booth of COMPUTEX 2024 (Booth number P1301a) and displayed exhibitors’ information at the same time, establishing a win-win exhibition model by integrating virtual and physical.

ACI 2024 Online Exhibition:
https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/32/Asian-Computer-Industry-Online-Exhibition-2024.html

Show Booth: COMPUTEX 2024 / Booth P1301a

Although the Covid-19 epidemic is slowing down, the international flow of people still needs to recover. At this time, online activities can make up for this deficiency by expand marketing. The ACI 2024 provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit and visit. They can further see the manufacturer’s particular page and leave information at the same time.

TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.

TradeAsia also partners with hundreds of trading entities worldwide to exchange marketing and promotion exposure. Therefore, the suppliers who go online on the TradeAsia will have the opportunity to be synchronized to the publicity pages of multiple trade platforms or exhibition entities worldwide, significantly increasing their international marketing power. During this time, ACI 2024 will also simultaneously broadcast promotional messages globally.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-computer-industry-online-exhibition-2024-grand-opening-302143293.html

SOURCE TradeAsia

