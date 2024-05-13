AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Vantage Markets Celebrates Mother’s Day with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Driver, Cristina Gutiérrez

PRNewswire May 13, 2024

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets (“Vantage”), a leading multi-asset broker, proudly joins in celebrating Mother’s Day alongside NEOM McLaren Extreme E Driver, Cristina Gutiérrez. This special occasion not only celebrates the profound bond between mothers and their children but also underscores the unwavering family support and strong family values that have been the cornerstone of Cristina’s illustrious career.

In an exclusive interview with Vantage, Cristina attributes her championship journey to the values instilled by her mother. “Perseverance, loyalty, and the importance of family,” she shares, reflecting on the fundamental principles that have guided her success both on and off the track.

Recalling cherished memories with her mother, Cristina shares a poignant moment from her first Dakar Rally experience in 2017. “The most intense memory was when I went to my first Dakar in 2017,” she shares. “My mother came with me to the Dakar, and the fact of finishing it was very exciting for me but for my entire family, especially for her. It was something that I will never forget because we all shared it together.”

Despite her remarkable achievements in motorsport, Cristina Gutiérrez continues to hold her mother’s guidance and wisdom close to her heart. “May she always remind me of where I come from, of my beginnings, and may I always be grateful for the things that happen to me,” says Cristina.

This Mother’s Day, Vantage would like to extend its warmest wishes to all mothers and their families. “We are honoured to celebrate Mother’s Day with Cristina Gutiérrez,” says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage. “Her journey is a testament to the unwavering support and guidance of mothers everywhere, and as sons and daughters, fathers and mothers ourselves, we are proud to share in this celebration with her.”

This celebration follows Vantage Markets’ recent International Women’s Day campaign with Cristina Gutiérrez, where they amplified her message of empowerment and inclusion. As Vantage continues to champion diversity and inclusion, they are proud to support Cristina and mothers worldwide.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-markets-celebrates-mothers-day-with-neom-mclaren-extreme-e-driver-cristina-gutierrez-302143336.html

SOURCE Vantage

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.