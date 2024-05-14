AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KuCoin Research Report Reveals: $1 Billion in Financing and Rising Stablecoin Issuance Amid Market Fluctuations

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin’s latest monthly research report observed the cryptocurrency market’s resilience and adaptability amidst shifting dynamics. Although the market sentiment was moderated, the stablecoin sector demonstrated robust growth. The issuance of major stablecoins like USDT and USDC increased by $6 billion and $868 million respectively, signaling steady capital inflows and sustained investor interest in the crypto sector, with the total financing scale reaching 1.024 billion, maintaining a relatively high level.

Despite some adjustments, the Assets Under Management (AUM) for the US Bitcoin spot ETFS and the open interest in BTC futures and options exhibited stability, contributing to a balanced fear and greed index throughout the month. This reflects a matured investor response to evolving economic indicators and central bank policies.

The report also noted a positive trend in Ethereum Layer2 solutions, where despite a challenging broader market environment, there was slight growth in Total Value Locked (TVL) measured in Ethereum. This underscores the ongoing innovation and resilience within key blockchain ecosystems.

KuCoin remains committed to providing the crypto community with comprehensive insights and analysis, helping investors navigate the complexities of the cryptocurrency market with confidence. The full report can be accessed here for detailed insights and further information.

About KuCoin Research

KuCoin Research is a leading provider of research and analysis in the cryptocurrency industry. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, KuCoin Research aims to deliver high-quality insights and reports to empower investors and industry professionals.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kucoin-research-report-reveals-1-billion-in-financing-and-rising-stablecoin-issuance-amid-market-fluctuations-302144127.html

SOURCE KuCoin

