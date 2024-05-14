HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Hong Kong 2024 Honors 53 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

HONG KONG, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, marks its 10th year in Hong Kong by announcing the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Hong Kong awards. This year, a total of 53 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice,” the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 295 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 59,700 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Hong Kong. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Hong Kong are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Most Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Hong Kong award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The highlight of this year’s event was the recognition of the Platinum winners, who have achieved an exemplary feat by maintaining their status as consecutive winners for an impressive 10 years. These industry leaders embody a steadfast commitment to nurturing an exceptional workplace culture. The esteemed Platinum winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Hong Kong are AS Watson & Company Limited, Qi Group Hong Kong, and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals.

Additionally, the awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 10 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Hong Kong are Avery Dennison Hong Kong B.V., China Mobile International Limited, Cigna Worldwide General Insurance Company Limited, Haitong International Securities Group Limited, Knight Frank, KPMG, Lee Kum Kee Group, Lee Kum Kee International Holdings Ltd, Link Asset Management Ltd and The Marketing Store Worldwide (Asia) Limited.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Hong Kong awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (HONG KONG EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AGEAS ASIA SERVICES LIMITED AIA HONG KONG & MACAU AS WATSON & COMPANY LIMITED AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO CO. (HK) LTD BUPA ( ASIA ) LIMITED CARTER’S CASETiFY CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED CHINA MOBILE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED CHUBB LIFE INSURANCE HONG KONG LIMITED CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED CITYBUS LIMITED CMB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LTD COACH HONG KONG LIMITED COMBINE WILL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU ECOCERES, INC. FEDERATION OF HONG KONG INDUSTRIES FTLIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED FUBON BANK ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED HONGKONG LAND LIMITED HOP LUN ISS FACILITY SERVICES LTD. KNIGHT FRANK KPMG LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP LEE KUM KEE GROUP LEE KUM KEE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD MGM CHINA MONEYHERO GLOBAL LIMITED PFIZER CORPORATION HONG KONG LIMITED PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG LIMITED QI GROUP HONG KONG SF SUPPLY CHAIN ( HONG KONG ) LIMITED SMITH SOCIETE GENERALE SWIRE COCA-COLA HK SWIRE HOTELS TF INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED THE MARKETING STORE WORLDWIDE ( ASIA ) LIMITED TOPPAN NEXUS LIMITED TUNG WAH GROUP OF HOSPITALS VIATRIS HEALTHCARE HONG KONG LIMITED VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

AIA HONG KONG & MACAU AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V. CARTER’S CASETiFY CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED COACH HONG KONG LIMITED COMBINE WILL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD SWIRE COCA-COLA HK ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2024

AIA HONG KONG & MACAU CASETiFY CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED COACH HONG KONG LIMITED DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED HOP LUN SOCIETE GENERALE SWIRE HOTELS

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

AIA HONG KONG & MACAU COACH HONG KONG LIMITED DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD QI GROUP HONG KONG

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

