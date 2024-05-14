AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
That’s Fairy Squeaking Clean! Fairy joins forces with Celebrity Chef Poh Ling Yeow to relaunch 30 Minute Miracle dishwashing tablets.

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fairy, Procter & Gamble’s leading dishwashing brand, is delighted to announce its exciting partnership with renowned celebrity chef Poh Ling Yeow. Fairy has joined forces with Poh to re-launch Fairy’s ’30 Minute Miracle’ cleaning technology.

Poh Ling Yeow’s culinary expertise, passion for food, her authentic connection with Aussie audiences, and her unwavering commitment to quality and convenience, make Poh the Miracle fit for Fairy.

Poh expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “I am delighted to partner with Fairy. As a chef, things can get a little messy in my kitchen, so I need dishwashing products that can clean effectively and efficiently.  I recently tried Fairy ’30 Minute Miracle’ and it’s a game-changer in the kitchen! I was surprised how clean the dishes are, on a short cycle. 

With built-in pre-wash system, Fairy 30 Minute Miracle cleans baked-on food in 30 minutes*. Its advanced formula rehydrates, lifts and breaks down soils. No prewash, or no rewash needed. This innovative solution saves time and effort, allowing households to spend more quality time together.

“We are thrilled to partner with Poh” said Olivia Zago, Brand Manager, Fairy. “Poh’s passion for food has brought joy, warmth, and trusted recipes to millions of Aussies in their kitchen. We hope this collaboration and innovation will help more households to get excellent dishwashing results efficiently.”

While Fairy continues to innovate & partner with the best to improve the dishwashing experience, the brand is also dedicated to ensuring the category has sustainable solutions to recycle. Through their partnership with Terracycle, Fairy has enabled the entire dish care category to recycle soft plastic dishwashing products, together this initiative has saved over 25,000 dish care items going into landfill!^

Discover how you can recycle your Dish Care products through Fairy’s Recycling program with Terracycle here.

Now that’s Fairy Squeaking Clean!

*Tested on baked on lasagne

^Estimation based on Terracycle weight equivalent Collection data as of November 2023

*Tested on baked on lasagne

SOURCE Procter & Gamble

