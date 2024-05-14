Professional Pickleball welcomes Golf Legend Adam Scott as Team Owner

Former World No. 1 golfer Adam Scott Acquires Ownership of Gold Coast Glory in Major League Pickleball Australia

of Gold Coast Glory in Major League Pickleball Australia Brisbane Championships to feature over $130,000 , a record for pickleball in the Asia-Pacific .

, a record for pickleball in the . Newly announced Major Partners including the official lifestyle meals partner Lily’s Active.

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PPA Tour Australia (PPAA) and Major League Pickleball Australia (MLPA) is excited to announce the addition of former World No. 1 golfer Adam Scott as the new team owner of the Gold Coast Glory. Scott joins a list of distinguished team owners, including cricket legend Steve Smith, basketball star Patty Mills, and five-time Olympian Nat Cook, in supporting and promoting professional pickleball in Australia.

“I’m honored to join Major League Pickleball Australia as a team owner to support the Gold Coast Glory and help grow this fantastic sport,” said Adam Scott. “Being part of this community alongside other esteemed athletes and icons is incredibly exciting.”

The Gold Coast Glory, is also proud to announce its new team sponsor, Lilly’s Active, as a major sponsor and the official lifestyle meals partner of the Tour and League.

“We’re so excited to support this incredible sport and its athletes as we launch our new range of sports and active lifestyle meals for all ages,” said Cara Aprile, founder of Lilly’s Active. “Our partnership with the Gold Coast Glory is a perfect match, reflecting our commitment to promoting health, wellness, and high performance.”

MLPA is also thrilled to announce the upcoming Brisbane Championships event, which will feature record prize money for the sport in the Asia-Pacific region, exceeding $130,000. This milestone event highlights the growing enthusiasm and competitive spirit within the sport.

In addition, MLPA is pleased to launch the application process for Season Two of its competition, inviting players to apply to be part of the expanding league and teams. The new season promises more thrilling matches and community involvement, continuing to elevate pickleball’s profile in the region.

For ticket details, event itinerary, and partnership opportunities, please visit our website.

Media Contact:

email. hello@pacificpickleball.net

website. pacificpickleball.net

instagram. @ppatour.australia and @mlp.australia

About Major League Pickleball Australia and PPA Tour Australia:

PPA Tour Australia (formally Pacific Pickleball) is the official Professional Pickleball League of Australia featuring the top players, highest prize money, and best events across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. PPA Tour Australia offers two formats for athletes including Major League Pickleball Australia’s (MLP Australia’s) Pro Teams Format, and PPA Pro Tour Format for both Open, Futures, and Masters Athletes, in partnership with Pickleball Australia Association (PAA). PPA Tour Australia aims to grow the total number of Pickleball players in APAC to 1 Million in 2032 by promoting the sport through world-class events, professional pathways for top players, dedicated pickleball venues, and strong partnerships at international, national and grassroots levels; on a journey to bring Pickleball to all.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/professional-pickleball-welcomes-golf-legend-adam-scott-as-team-owner-302144065.html

SOURCE Pacific Pickleball