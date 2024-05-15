Renowned Wellness Expert Dr Jitendra Pokhriyal Returns to The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali as Wellness Ambassador

BALI, Indonesia, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is delighted to welcome back Dr Jitendra Pokhriyal as their Wellness Ambassador after a four-year hiatus. Dr Jitendra, originally from the Himalayas in India, previously served in the same role for nearly six years before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted his temporary relocation.

During his absence, Dr Jitendra broadened his expertise, completing a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition and Human Metabolism from Asian International University in 2022. His diverse educational background includes an MBA in Hospitality Management, a PGDM in Dietetics and Nutrition, and diplomas in Yoga, Health Sciences, Ayurvedic, and International Therapies.

Coming from the birthplace of yoga, Dr Jitendra’s holistic approach to wellness is deeply rooted in traditional practices. He has worked across various wellness resorts in Asia, consistently achieving higher guest satisfaction.

In a recent interview, Dr Jitendra expressed his motivation to return to Bali, emphasizing the warm and wellness-oriented community. He believes Bali holds a unique place in his heart due to its positive energy and the opportunity to connect with guests passionate about wellness.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s Commitment to Wellness

The topic of wellness and well-being has become a crucial part of one’s life, and The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali believes that maintaining wellness and well-being is important in creating balance for pleasure and health in mind and body while on holiday.

“As the leading wellness destination , The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali commits to creating programs that support our guests’ well-being needs. As Bali is opening again for international arrivals, Dr Jitendra’s return to Westin strengthens our resort’s positioning as an ultimate wellness destination , ready to rejuvenate our guests in a holistic journey for their body and soul,” explained Mr. Sander Looijen, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali General Manager.

Wellness Ambassador Role and Tailored Programs

As The Westin’s Wellness Ambassador , Dr Jitendra plays a pivotal role in guests’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being. He has tailored comprehensive wellness programs , including stress management, Reiki healing, food and nutrition consultations, daily yoga sessions, meditation, Pranayama (breathing practices), and more.

Beyond yoga, Dr Jitendra is an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying cricket, tennis, and badminton during his leisure time. He draws inspiration from his guru, Swami Satyananda Saraswati, and adheres to a vegetarian diet for energy efficiency and family tradition.

For those embracing or considering yoga for your wellness, Dr Jitendra recommends aligning with yoga philosophy, practicing meditation, and emphasizing complete surrender as keys to holistic well-being.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is thrilled to have Dr Jitendra Pokhriyal back, contributing his wealth of knowledge and passion to elevate the wellness experience for guests in Bali.

About The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali enjoys a prime beachfront location within an exclusive enclave on the island’s southern shores. With 433 modern rooms, it is a place where guests can be at their best and experience total renewal. Exciting dining venues anticipate global tastes with delicious cuisines and healthy Eat Well menu options. There is a choice of swimming pools, award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™ for relaxation, WestinWORKOUT® to stay in shape and little ones get to play at the Westin Family Kids Club. The adjacent Bali International Convention Centre provides comprehensive meeting resources with space for up to 10,000 delegates. The resort caters to the needs of leisure and business travellers alike with exceptional services and facilities to match.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality’s global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 235 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its Fitness Studios with TRX fitness equipment and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

