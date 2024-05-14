Tongxin Micro Shines at Seamless Middle East 2024 Exhibition, Unveiling Cutting-edge Digital Security Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 14, Tongxin Micro made a significant appearance at the Seamless Middle East exhibition in Dubai with a showcase of the latest advancements in smart card payment and retail technologies. The company displayed its leading innovations in Payment,Telecom and ID, affirming its role as a leader in identity recognition and financial payment solutions.

At the exhibition booth, Tongxin Micro presented a wide range of payment solutions, including its payment IC cards, USB keys and smart POS. Of notable interest was the demonstration of the fingerprint card paired with a smart POS system, which garnered significant attention from visitors for its advanced anti-fraud fingerprint recognition technology and seamless, password-free payment experience.

Tongxin Micro’s groundbreaking customized eSIM solution tailored for smart POS terminals earned extensive accolades and positive reviews from visitors. The solution, built on top-tier secure chips, offers wafer-level personalization, WLCSP embedding capabilities, and online eSIM activation while boasting unprecedented benefits such as enhanced security, reduced deployment costs, and optimized board space utilization.

Notably, the company’s one-stop eSIM solution is fully compatible with mobile terminals and wearable devices worldwide, catering to the high-security application demands of automotive electronics, IoT terminals, and more. The innovation enables users to achieve seamless global connectivity with a single chip. Currently, terminals powered by the pioneering solution are commercially available worldwide.

In the domain of ID recognition, the company’s international secure chip solution for international identity documents has sparked significant interest among professional audiences. The solution has been successfully deployed in numerous national ID card and passport initiatives, providing robust security features for users in Southeast Asia, Africa, and beyond.

As the principal enterprise of automotive electronics and smart chips in the Tsinghua Unigroup, Tongxin Micro has amassed industry-leading expertise in chip research and development (R&D) as well as secure production and services over the past 23 years. With shipments exceeding 23 billion units, Tongxin Micro has provided products and services to over 20 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, dedicated to collaborating with industry partners to build a digital secure chip ecosystem and brighten human life through the light of science and technology.

