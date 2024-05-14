AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Netgain Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Sydney to Serve the APAC Region

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Netgain, a leading software provided for finance and accounting teams, today announced its strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of its new office in Sydney. With the global alignment on accounting standards, Netgain recognizes the need for tools that transcend geographical boundaries and cater to the demands of the international market. This significant move is designed to provide a higher level of service to its customers and partners throughout this rapidly growing market.

Netgain Solutions

Adam Riches, Netgain CEO and Founder shared, “Our expansion into the APAC market represents a milestone moment for Netgain. Sydney is a vibrant, business-friendly city. With our presence in Sydney, we are poised to bring automation and AI-driven accounting solutions to our regional partners and customers, helping them to streamline accounting operations and become more confident in their accounting insights with more timely and accurate data. This expansion aligns with our vision to modernize accounting by bringing world-class solutions to the APAC region.”

Netgain’s expansion into APAC through its Sydney office is a clear indication of the company’s forward-looking approach and its commitment to solving the universal challenges faced by the accounting sector. Partners and customers in the APAC region can now benefit from Netgain’s accounting solutions, which are tailored to meet the diverse needs of the global market.

To learn more about Netgain and its offerings, visit netgain.tech or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and gain back valuable time with modern technology and automation. We help businesses of all shapes and sizes to become more confident, more agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

With Netgain, accounting teams evolve into strategic economic advisors, and businesses benefit from instant, actionable financial guidance.

Learn more at netgain.tech or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409056/Netgain_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/netgain-expands-global-footprint-with-new-office-in-sydney-to-serve-the-apac-region-302142483.html

SOURCE Netgain Solutions

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.