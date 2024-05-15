vivo Announces Android 15 Beta Program for Developers on X100 and iQOO 12 Smartphones

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today announced the release of the Android 15 Beta Program for X100 and iQOO 12 smartphones in selected countries and regions. Starting from May 15, 2024, vivo developers will get early access to test and adapt their applications for the next Android version. Android 15 introduces a range of changes and features for a smoother overall experience, enhanced privacy and security protection, and optimized battery life.

Enhanced application performance and smoother experiences

Android 15 introduces several new features and improvements that enhance application performance, including advanced PDF rendering capabilities, a new way to process media files, and optimized database operations.

The PdfRenderer API in Android 15 boasts significant improvements, allowing developers to incorporate advanced features such as rendering password-protected files, annotations, form editing, search, and selection with copy. The update also supports linear PDF optimization, which speeds up the viewing of native PDFs and reduces resource usage. These enhancements will enable developers to create applications that offer seamless and efficient PDF viewing, editing, and searching.

Furthermore, Android 15 introduces a new foreground service type called mediaProcessing, specifically designed for operations like transcoding media files. Developers can use a mediaProcessing foreground service to ensure that the conversion continues even while the app is in the background. For instance, a media application may download an audio file that requires conversion to an alternative format for playback. This service can ensure an uninterrupted conversion process even when the app is not in use, providing a seamless user experience.

Android 15 also introduces new SQLite APIs that provide advanced features to address specific performance issues that may manifest in applications. These high-performance APIs will help developers maintain optimal performance as the app data grows, with options to troubleshoot performance problems.

Robust security and privacy protection

Android 15 prioritizes user privacy and security by introducing new APIs aimed at safeguarding files from tampering and corruption, strengthening overall system security.

With Android 15, the FileIntegrityManager brings new APIs that leverage the fs-verity feature in the Linux kernel. This allows developers to protect files with custom cryptographic signatures. By preventing potential malware or unauthorized file modifications, the system enhances application functionality and data integrity. These security measures provide users with peace of mind, knowing that their data and applications are well-protected against potential threats.

Optimized battery life and performance

Android 15 introduces new features and improvements in the way apps interact with the device’s power and thermal systems, resulting in an improved battery life and performance for games and performance-intensive apps.

Android 15 continues to enhance the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF), a set of APIs that facilitate direct interaction between games and performance-intensive apps with the devices’ power and thermal systems. On X100 and iQOO 12, Android 15 will introduce new ADPF features, including a power-efficiency mode that prioritizes energy efficiency over performance, ideal for long-running background tasks. The update also allows for reporting GPU and CPU runtimes in a prompt session, enabling the system to adjust CPU and GPU frequencies simultaneously to effectively meet workload needs. This optimization ensures that the device delivers the necessary performance while conserving energy whenever possible.

Furthermore, thermal headroom thresholds are added to Android 15 to interpret possible thermal throttling status based on headroom prediction. This helps the application anticipate and manage thermal constraints, ensuring a consistent user experience even under demanding conditions.

Partnering to deliver superior user experience

vivo continues to work with and support developers to ensure a smooth transition to Android 15 and an uninterrupted experience for vivo users. Starting from May 15, 2024, the Android 15 Beta Program will be available on vivo X100 in countries and regions including India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan, and on iQOO 12 in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

For more information about the Android 15 Beta Program and how to participate, please visit the vivo Developers website.

