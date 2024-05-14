AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  award and prize

HUB Organoids B.V. Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Transforming Drug Development with Highly Advanced Organoid Technology

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

HUB Organoids Holdings B.V. revolutionizes pre-clinical and clinical drug development through its cutting-edge organoid technology, enhancing its accuracy and efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the organoids landscape and, based on its findings, recognizes HUB Organoids B.V (HUB) with the 2024 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. HUB is a global leader in patient-derived organoid (PDO) technology that enables drug developers to identify and validate clinical candidates in a patient-relevant in vitro system.

2024 Global Organoids Technology Innovation Leadership Award

As a pioneer in organoid technology, HUB offers transformative solutions to the pharmaceutical industry for more effective, faster, and ethical drug development. HUB develops disruptive PDOs that accurately replicate human drug responses compared to animal models and cell lines, greatly increasing the value and impact of drug development programs.

This award recognizes HUB at the forefront of innovation and growth in the field of organoid technology, continuously improving its offerings to meet the dynamic needs of drug developers and providing state-of-the-arts solutions. The company utilizes groundbreaking stem cell technology and expertise in various fields, such as high throughput screening, 3D cell culture, high content imaging, molecular biology, genetic engineering, and organoid sorting, to bridge the gap between laboratory research and clinical applications.

“Frost & Sullivan identifies HUB’s epithelial tissue-based technology as groundbreaking and innovative. Its strong intellectual property portfolio, covering multiple disease areas (e.g., oncology and immuno-oncology, infectious- and genetic diseases, and toxicology) upholds its pioneering technology, adding value relative to its growth potential, thus securing a competitive advantage,” said Unmesh Lal, Global Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

‘HUB is delighted to receive this recognition by the global experts of Frost & Sullivan,” said Robert Vries, HUB CEO.”For more than a decade we have worked on the establishment of our technology to improve patients care and support our partners. This award is a fantastic confirmation that our team is changing drug development.”

HUB meticulously crafts its targeted marketing campaigns to highlight specific applications of organoid technology to accelerate and improve drug testing. The company’s proactive approach to using digital platforms for outreach has played a crucial role in demystifying complex scientific processes and showcasing the tangible benefits of organoids in drug discovery and development.

“By promoting the key advantages of using organoids for drug discovery and development, HUB succeeded in raising awareness and increasing its brand equity. The company is active on social media and launches targeted marketing campaigns frequently,” said Riana Barnard, Best Practice Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Furthermore, its subject matter experts participate in regular thought leadership opportunities to educate existing and potential clients. These practices demonstrate the value of HUB’s products and services.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91- 9953764546
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com 

About Hub Organoids B.V.

HUB Organoids (HUB) is the global leader in the field of adult stem cell-derived organoids. HUB Organoid Technology represents a paradigm shift for drug discovery and development, preclinical patient stratification, predictive diagnostics, personalized medicine, clinical trials, regenerative medicine, and companion diagnostics. HUB offers licenses to its proprietary technology and provides drug development services using its living organoid biobanks.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

