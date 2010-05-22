AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CoinEx Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with “One Bite of Bitcoin” Campaign

PRNewswire May 15, 2024

HONG KONG, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CoinEx is launching the “One Bite of Bitcoin” campaign on Bitcoin Pizza Day, inviting the global crypto community to celebrate and experience the festive vibe.

Bitcoin Pizza Day is a celebration on May 22nd every year, commemorating the historic event when Laszlo Hanyecz exchanged 10,000 BTC for two pizzas on May 22nd, 2010, symbolizing a significant turning point in the practical application of Bitcoin.

As a celebration, “One Bite of Bitcoin” will be held both online and offline, with the following events:

One Line to Bitcoin: Participants are invited to craft slogans that encapsulate their perspectives on the prospects of Bitcoin on the designated post on CoinEx’s official Twitter/X account. The most innovative and captivating slogan will be awarded 10,000 $CET, courtesy of CoinEx.

Share Your Slice: Participants are invited to share a photo of them with their pizza, or share a pizza image generated by AI or any other tools, in the comment of the designated post on CoinEx’s official Twitter/X account. A 10,000 $CET award will go to the best work.

Offline Meetup: Offline meetups will be held in selected locations, including Brazil, Cameroon, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Spain, and Vietnam. The meetup will be held in diverse forms to blend in with local culture, like meetings at pizza parlors, beside food trucks, with pizzas served. More details are on CoinEx’s regional Twitter/X account.

To learn more about the campaign, please visit CoinEx’s official website or follow us on social media channels.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across more than 200 countries and regions.

With its “quality, speedy, and comprehensive” listing strategies, CoinEx has listed over 1,000 tokens and more than 1,400 trading pairs. This extensive selection empowers users to access the newest cryptos at the forefront of innovation. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a “user-first” service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited

