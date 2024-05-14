IMG Shares 2024 Summer Travel Trends and Top Destinations

IMG reviewed the travel itineraries of more than 23,000 of its members with upcoming travel plans between June 1 st and August 31 st of 2024 to determine emerging travel trends this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has conducted a review of customer travel plans from the beginning of June to the end of August and predicts this summer’s top 5 international destinations for U.S. travelers will be:

Mexico Aruba Dominican Republic Italy Jamaica

Many summer travelers are taking international vacations with their whole family in 2024. Between June 1st and August 31st of 2024, IMG data shows a 7% increase in the number of travel protection plans sold including at least one child compared to the same timeframe in 2023. Those planning to travel and vacation this summer will also be taking trips averaging 8 days in length.

“In the U.S., the summer months are an incredibly popular time for families to plan fun getaways together since school is out and the weather has turned warmer for the majority of the country,” said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. “Tropical locations such as Mexico and Aruba are often going to be at the top of the list for travelers, but many European destinations, such as Italy, are also expected to be popular spots for travelers this summer.”

IMG data shows that travelers are continuing to increase the amount they are spending on their trips, with a 7% increase in the average insured trip cost among IMG travelers this summer compared to last summer. Increased spending means more travelers needing to protect their investment for highly anticipated summer trips.

“Whether people are traveling internationally or domestically for their summer trips, it is critical that they have the proper travel insurance plan in place to protect both their trip investment and their family in the event of the unexpected,” said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer.

To learn more about IMG’s award-winning travel and health safety solutions, please visit www.imglobal.com .

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG’s world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

