HH Global achieves EcoVadis Gold Sustainability Rating for 2024

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HH Global’s commitment to sustainable excellence recognized again by EcoVadis.

HH Global

We are proud to have again achieved a Gold Sustainability Rating with EcoVadis, a globally recognized leader in sustainability assessments. This recognition not only reflects our adherence to the highest sustainability standards as a large, global organization, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices, but also underscores our commitment to making a positive impact on the planet and the communities we serve.

What does this recognition mean?

EcoVadis assesses companies based on their performance in four key categories: Environment, Labor + Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Achieving a gold rating places us among the top percentile of large companies evaluated by EcoVadis, reflecting our exceptional performance across these areas.

Our Chief Sustainability Officer, Kevin Dunckley, stated: “Our rating has consistently improved year after year, positioning us in the top five percent of large companies assessed globally by EcoVadis. Over the years, we have implemented robust initiatives aimed at reducing our environmental footprint, fostering diversity + inclusion and promoting ethical conduct throughout our supply chain. Together, we have demonstrated that businesses can be a force for good, driving positive change and creating shared value for society and the environment.”

While we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement. We recognize that there is always more work to be done and new challenges to overcome on our sustainability journey.

We are excited to build upon our success, explore new opportunities for innovation and collaboration and further solidify our position as a global leader in sustainable business practices. To find out more about HH Global’s sustainability initiatives, click here.

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients’ brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

SOURCE HH Global

