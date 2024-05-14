Trip.com Group and Rezdy Join Forces to Offer New Travel Experiences Around the World

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group – which comprises some of the industry’s largest brands including Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar – is delighted to unveil its latest partnership with the world’s leading independent online booking and distribution platform – Rezdy. This partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance connectivity between tour and activity operators, and travellers worldwide.

By harnessing Rezdy’s API integration, providers within the Trip.com Group ecosystem will have access to connect and promote their tours to end customers in real-time – automating pricing updates, availability, and content through this API. This integration simplifies overall operations for operators, eliminating the need to create updates across multiple channels, and ensures that end-users of Trip.com Group have access to the latest offerings and best deals.

This partnership will unlock fresh travel options for Trip.com Group users. For example:

Join a cruise in the breathtaking Great Barrier Reef region and observe the vibrant ecosystem of island rainforests, coral reefs, and marine life;

Watch whales swim gracefully in their natural habitat and imagine a day in the life of these giant creatures;

Jump out of a plane and experience the adrenaline rush as you dive to the ground with the protection of a parachute;

Get a birds-eye view of the magnificent landscape as you ascend to the sky in a hot balloon in company with fellow adventurers;

Conquer the historic Sydney Harbour Bridge by climbing along its upper arch all the way to the top;

by climbing along its upper arch all the way to the top; And many more.

In 2023, Trip.com Group witnessed triple-digit growth in bookings for tours and tickets globally compared to the previous year, signalling a substantial recovery of the travel market and especially the surge of interest in distinctive and engaging adventures. Through this partnership, Rezdy operators of all sizes will be able to tap into Trip.com Group’s vast customer base across Asia, Oceania, North America, Europe, and beyond.

“Increasingly, tourists are no longer satisfied with mere sightseeing but rather eager to engage in unique, immersive experiences,” said Chase Liu, General Manager of Tours and Tickets Overseas, Trip.com Group. “Enhancing our connectivity with local tour and activity partners with the help of Rezdy offers exciting new ways for travellers to explore their destinations. We look forward to driving the next trends in experiential tourism together through our mutual dedication to technological innovation.”

“Advanced reservation technology is revolutionizing the travel industry by automating processes for operators and resellers, fostering growth and efficiency through enhanced connectivity,” said Azra Ljaljic, Vice President of Distribution at Rezdy. We are thrilled to collaborate with Trip.com Group to assist Rezdy suppliers in showcasing their offerings to a broader audience, boosting sales while ensuring a smooth business operation.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”.

Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

Follow us on: X , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Rezdy

Rezdy is the world’s leading independent online booking and distribution platform, powering the Experiences Industry. In operation since 2011 and now in over 130 countries, Rezdy helps tours, activities & attraction providers, and resellers get more online bookings.

In addition to its highly-rated Booking Software, Rezdy offers the most progressive Channel Manager distribution platform, with award-winning connectivity to major online travel agencies and thousands of additional resellers locally & globally. Access to Rezdy’s Channel Manager and the broadest reach of resellers in the industry is available to any suppliers, regardless of their booking software or size of their business.

Rezdy processes over $2 billion in experience revenue through the platform every year on behalf of suppliers. If suppliers want to save time, get more online bookings & ultimately grow their business, then Rezdy is the place to be.

Learn more about Rezdy’s solutions for operators, resellers, and other reservation technology businesses at www.rezdy.com .Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tripcom-group-and-rezdy-join-forces-to-offer-new-travel-experiences-around-the-world-302144717.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group