Astronergy 2023 ESG Reports published with highlights

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 30, Astronergy published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reports (hereinafter referred to as “the ESG Report”), delivering on its actions and results on promoting sustainable and stable development to all stakeholders based on practicing UN SDGs and UNGC 10 Principles and reference to International Financial Reporting Sustainability Disclosure Standards (IFRS S1, IFRS S2).

Following the requirements of the GRI Standards 2021 edition and independently verified by the international certification testing agency TÜV NORD, the ESG Report was a critical witness for Astronergy’s strives for achieving its Sustainability Strategy and various contributions related to key issues in Response to climate change, Protection of labor and human rights, Business ethics, Sustainable supply chain etc.

Highlights In Environmental – Carbon emission intensity decreased by 7.12%

In 2023, Astronergy released its sustainability strategy to achieve carbon neutrality across the entire value chain by 2050.

Relying on existing EHS management mechanisms and internal environmental management systems, Astronergy saved 2,708.47 tons of standard coal, 15,768,400 kWh of electricity, and 69,000 cubic meters of water last year.

In 2023, the energy intensity and water consumption intensity of Astronergy decreased by 34.18% and 25.43% respectively compared to those in 2022. Seeing a year-on-year increase in the recycling rate of non-hazardous wastes by 14.65%, Astronergy also achieved zero landfill of waste in the previous year.

Last year, Astronergy finished the upgrade of its first zero-carbon factory – Yancheng Zero-Carbon Factory, which reduced 42,221.37 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. In the future, Astronergy plans to complete the certification of eight zero-carbon factories by 2028.

Highlight In Social – Female employee proportion hits 32%

In 2023, Astronergy helped 158 employees to continue their education. Data shows that Astronergy’s on-the-job employees come from 38 countries and 42 nationalities, with more than 20% of employees from ethnic minorities.

It shows that 22.22% of the company’s directors are women, 32% of its employees are women, 21% of its managers are women, and 30% of its technicians are women.

Meanwhile, approximately 2 million US dollars was invested in social welfare in 2023. In the last year, Astronergy also helped to build 17 eco-power plant projects.

Highlight In Governance –Promoted over 80% of core suppliers to obtain ISO 14001 certification

In 2023, on the premise of ensuring product quality, Astronergy has reduced production energy consumption through technological optimization, significantly reducing product material consumption and production energy consumption.

In addition, Astronergy takes the lead in the industry in developing and applying new green materials, sustainably upgrading products, and conducting product life cycle assessments for 15 main products.

To form a green supply chain, Astronergy has formulated a comprehensive supplier management system to promote all its suppliers’ advancement. Currently, all its core suppliers have passed ISO 45001 certification, and 81.8% of core suppliers have passed ISO 14001 certification.

As a clean energy industry involver, Astronergy is still on its way to practice its vision of creating a net-zero carbon world with solar power.

SOURCE Astronergy

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

