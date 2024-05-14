AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

EACON Mining Secures New Contract and Achieves Autonomous Fleet Deployment in 17 Days

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EACON Mining has once again demonstrated its expertise in the field of opencast coal mining with the 6th  AHS contract. The latest project is the Shitoumei coal mine with reserves of 10 billion tons and an annual production capacity of over 15 million tons. Eacon Mining deployed more than 20 hybrid and diesel trucks and achieved a fully operational autonomous fleet in just 17 days.

EACON has deployed a total of 23 autonomous mining trucks in the initial phase, which are organized into three shovel truck fleets. These fleets consist of 13 hybrid EL100 trucks with a payload of 90 tons and 10 diesel-powered trucks with a payload of 70 tons, which are used for overburden mining and coal extraction. All trucks were mobilized by EACON from other projects. Both models were equipped with EACON drive-by-wire systems and ORCASTRA™ Pilot, EACON’s autonomous driving system, at the LGMG and Tonly plants.

EL100, Hybrid Electric Autonomous Haulage Truck in Shitoumei (PRNewsfoto/EACON Mining Technology)

EACON has more than 250 EL100 trucks in operation, which have already covered 7.4 million kilometers autonomously. The continuous development of the turnkey AHS solution for coal mines ensures rapid deployment within remarkably short time frames. As of March 9, EACON has deployed the entire autonomous fleet at Shitoumei coal mine within 17 days, from initial setup to full operation, without safety drivers.

Elaine Jin, COO of EACON Mining Australia, said: “In the coal mine overburden removal sector, EACON’s AHS solution has matured significantly, enabling rapid deployment in similar scenarios and significantly reducing the time and cost of implementing an autonomous haulage solution. Building on the foundation laid in coal mines, EACON will extend its AHS solution to metal mines, including gold and iron mines, in 2024.

Contact:
E-mail:  overseas@eacon.com
Website: https://www.eacon.com/en/ 

About EACON Mining

Founded in May 2018, EACON is a leader in autonomous transportation solutions and new energy system development, equipping the most traditional mining industry with the most advanced technology. By combining cutting-edge autonomous driving technology with strong on-site operational capabilities, EACON provides a field-proven solution for autonomous transportation and zero-emission truck technology.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/eacon-mining-secures-new-contract-and-achieves-autonomous-fleet-deployment-in-17-days-302144471.html

SOURCE EACON Mining Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.