AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

CCTV+: Xi stresses family ties for wellbeing of people, nation

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping on multiple occasions highlighted the Chinese tradition of strong family ties, especially mother’s caring, and its importance to people’s wellbeing and the national development.

Ahead of the Mother’s Day that falls on May 12 this year, China Media Group (CMG) on Saturday published stories recounting remarks and quotes by the Chinese president on motherhood and family affection, to honor traditional virtues of the Chinese nation.

When delivering his Spring Festival greetings in 2015, Xi quoted the poem “Song of the Parting Son” by Meng Jiao in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to explain how the tradition of strong family ties remains unchanged throughout history.

“From the threads a mother’s hand weaves, a gown for parting son is made. Sown stitch by stitch before he leaves, for fear his return be delayed,” Xi quoted.

“The Chinese nation has always valued family and cherished familial bonds since ancient times,” he said.

In 2016, Xi called for efforts to enhance virtue and civility in Chinese families so as to create an important foundation for national development, progress and social harmony at a conference to honor model families across China.

He said a kind mother bringing up children dutiful to their family is one of the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation.

“Family not only provides a place for the physical body to reside, it is also where people’s hearts lie. A country and a nation can do well only when its families do well,” said Xi.

The Chinese president has always valued the family. At the Spring Festival gathering in 2017, Xi’s words on family reunion struck the heartfelt chords of hundreds of millions of people.

“People may devote themselves to work, sacrificing sleep and meals, they may rush to different places to make a living. However, they should not forget about genuine human connections, nor should they allow distance to sever those connections. In the midst of daily busyness, one should not forget about genuine human connections. In the relentless pursuit day and night, one should not overlook such connections,” he said.

Growing up in a good family atmosphere, Xi, who comes from the people, never forgets the importance of happiness which tens of millions of families strive for, as he constantly highlights family, family education and family tradition.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK2buERrf_I

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.