AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Tencent Cloud Collaborates with BRI and Hi Cloud Indonesia to Drive Banking Technology Innovation

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, has recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BRI) and Hi Cloud Indonesia. The collaboration aims to drive innovation in BRI’s banking services by leveraging technology, with a specific goal to enhance customer service and transaction experiences.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, Tencent Cloud is pleased to partner with BRI, as we share a common vision of spearheading banking innovations in Indonesia. This collaboration will harness our extensive expertise in working with banks and financial institutions worldwide, empowering BRI with access to high-quality and reliable solutions. We look forward to helping ensure that BRI remains at the forefront of technological innovation in the Indonesian banking landscape.”

Kaspar Situmorang, Division Head Digital Banking Development & Operations PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, said, “BRI is committed to fostering innovation in line with its vision of becoming The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia and Champion of Financial Inclusion by 2025. As part of BRI’s strategic approach, we aim to enhance our retail banking capabilities by exploring a range of technologies. Through collaborating with various parties, we hope to enrich use cases and gain valuable insights to develop digital capabilities, delivering a cutting-edge and personalized banking experience.”

By leveraging leading AI technologies, Tencent Cloud electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) solution supports financial institutions to remotely verify user identities and reduce risks posed by identity fraud. Hi Cloud Indonesia, as a valued partner of Tencent Cloud, has played a pivotal role in expediting the adoption of innovative technologies and facilitating collaboration between Tencent Cloud and BRI.

Through this collaborative effort, BRI continues to harness cutting-edge technologies to digitally transform its wide array of banking products and services. The bank aims to enhance its user experience by providing more convenient, inclusive, efficient, and secure solutions for customers.

The signing of this collaboration marks BRI’s commitment to remain at the forefront of innovation in the Indonesian banking services industry. Incorporating Tencent Cloud’s technological know-hows with BRI’s local expertise, market understanding and adoption capabilities, this collaboration will drive the innovation and development of banking services that not only fulfill customer needs but also provide exceptional experiences for them.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Information about BANK BRI can be accessed through the website www.bri.co.id

About Hi Cloud Indonesia

At Hi Cloud Indonesia, we’re not just another cloud solutions and services provider – we’re innovators. As the first Asian provider to offer a single platform combining multi-cloud services and solutions, we’re dedicated to delivering a seamless experience of easy deployment and administration. Our team of specialists hails from top IT companies in Singapore, Taipei, and Mainland China, each with years of hands-on experience in cloud-native development and optimization solutions. With our understanding of the ins and outs of various industry frameworks, we’re committed to providing world-class support to help your business grow and succeed. At Hi Cloud Indonesia, we’re not just helping you keep up with the competition – we’re propelling you to the forefront of your industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tencent-cloud-collaborates-with-bri-and-hi-cloud-indonesia-to-drive-banking-technology-innovation-302144583.html

SOURCE Tencent Cloud

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.