Tencent Cloud Collaborates with BRI and Hi Cloud Indonesia to Drive Banking Technology Innovation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, has recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BRI) and Hi Cloud Indonesia . The collaboration aims to drive innovation in BRI’s banking services by leveraging technology, with a specific goal to enhance customer service and transaction experiences.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “Tencent Cloud is pleased to partner with BRI, as we share a common vision of spearheading banking innovations in Indonesia. This collaboration will harness our extensive expertise in working with banks and financial institutions worldwide, empowering BRI with access to high-quality and reliable solutions. We look forward to helping ensure that BRI remains at the forefront of technological innovation in the Indonesian banking landscape.”

Kaspar Situmorang, Division Head Digital Banking Development & Operations PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, said, “BRI is committed to fostering innovation in line with its vision of becoming The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia and Champion of Financial Inclusion by 2025. As part of BRI’s strategic approach, we aim to enhance our retail banking capabilities by exploring a range of technologies. Through collaborating with various parties, we hope to enrich use cases and gain valuable insights to develop digital capabilities, delivering a cutting-edge and personalized banking experience.”

By leveraging leading AI technologies, Tencent Cloud electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) solution supports financial institutions to remotely verify user identities and reduce risks posed by identity fraud. Hi Cloud Indonesia, as a valued partner of Tencent Cloud, has played a pivotal role in expediting the adoption of innovative technologies and facilitating collaboration between Tencent Cloud and BRI.

Through this collaborative effort, BRI continues to harness cutting-edge technologies to digitally transform its wide array of banking products and services. The bank aims to enhance its user experience by providing more convenient, inclusive, efficient, and secure solutions for customers.

The signing of this collaboration marks BRI’s commitment to remain at the forefront of innovation in the Indonesian banking services industry. Incorporating Tencent Cloud’s technological know-hows with BRI’s local expertise, market understanding and adoption capabilities, this collaboration will drive the innovation and development of banking services that not only fulfill customer needs but also provide exceptional experiences for them.

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

Information about BANK BRI can be accessed through the website www.bri.co.id

At Hi Cloud Indonesia, we’re not just another cloud solutions and services provider – we’re innovators. As the first Asian provider to offer a single platform combining multi-cloud services and solutions, we’re dedicated to delivering a seamless experience of easy deployment and administration. Our team of specialists hails from top IT companies in Singapore, Taipei, and Mainland China, each with years of hands-on experience in cloud-native development and optimization solutions. With our understanding of the ins and outs of various industry frameworks, we’re committed to providing world-class support to help your business grow and succeed. At Hi Cloud Indonesia, we’re not just helping you keep up with the competition – we’re propelling you to the forefront of your industry.

