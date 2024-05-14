AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hikvision launches the 5th generation LED cabinet with breakthroughs in performance and convenience

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision unveils its highly anticipated 5th generation LED cabinet, introducing the latest breakthroughs in display technology. With advanced industrial design, this new release promises industry-leading performance and convenience, setting a new standard for visual experience.

Hikvision launches the 5th generation LED cabinet with breakthroughs in performance and convenience (PRNewsfoto/Hikvision Digital Technology)

Advanced industrial design with stunning performance

The Hikvision’s 5th generation LED cabinet represents the great example of design and functionality. Its sleek yet robust structure, combined with big board splicing, streamlines installation while ensuring durability.

  • Superior cabinet features

    This new release presents Hikvision’s latest superior cabinet, boasting a sleek 29.3 mm design that seamlessly blends elegance with efficiency. Weighing just 17 kg/m², installation is effortless. More than that, it has a remarkable tensile strength of up to 2,000 N and even the ability to splice 50 rows spanning up to 17 m without deformation.

  • Innovative big board splicing

    Featuring larger lamp boards and fewer seams, the innovative big board design simplifies splicing, ensuring convenient and accurate installation. With reduced lamp boards, both time and effort are saved, while the risk of lamp bead dropping is significantly minimized. With a 16:9 aspect ratio and dimensions of 600*337.5 mm, the 5th generation cabinets enable convenient splicing into FHD/UHD resolutions.

  • Removable backplane plate

    Each cabinet includes a removable backplane plate, allowing for easy passage of power and network cables. This not only enhances aesthetics but also functionality, ultimately improving the user experience.

  • Horizontal and vertical wiring

    The Hikvision’s 5th generation LED cabinet supports wiring in both horizontal and vertical directions, eliminating the need for power cables to detour. This innovation reduces the wiring costs and enhances efficiency.

Unified platform with exceptional convenience

The Hikvision’s 5th generation LED cabinet marks a pioneering move with the introduction of a unified platform, accommodating three lamp board technologies: COB (chip on board), HOB (Hikvision glue on board), and SMD (surface mount device), which reduces the risk of obsolete inventory and minimizes product iteration costs.

  • Incredible compatibility and flexibility

    The structure design of the Hikvision’s 5th generation LED cabinet achieves an industry-leading standardization. In its Ultra series empowered by COB technology, lamp boards with different pixel pitches can be replaced according to requirements. Furthermore, the Ultra series is also compatible with both Solid and Solid Plus series lamp boards.

    Particularly noteworthy is the color calibration process, which is seamlessly conducted on a single cabinet to ensure precise color accuracy and consistency across the display. This streamlines screen setup and eliminates the requirement for secondary calibration after cabinet replacement, providing a hassle-free experience for users.

  • Enhanced protection and maintenance

    The Solid Plus series applies the HOB technology that adds a glue layer onto the surface of SMD, enhancing the durability and protection of LEDs. It enhances resistance against water, moisture, corrosion, dust, static, and oxidation, while a matte screen alleviates eye strain and increases the contrast ratio. In addition, the Solid Plus series streamlines HOB lamp board repairs with a special machine to address dead LED identification, replacement, and protective coating reapplication.

  • Widely-embraced with customizable features

    The Solid series of the Hikvision’s 5th generation LED cabinet adopts SMD technology, offering customizable features like FOB, energy-saving cold screen, and common cathode to meet diverse display needs. For instance, the FOB technology applies a nanoscale hydrophobic film layer to the lamp surface, swiftly draining water droplets to preserve display integrity.

The Hikvision’s 5th generation LED cabinet is transforming display solutions across industries. From command centers to conference rooms, theaters to retail stores, they offer vivid color reproduction and immersive experiences. Whether for impactful presentations in corporate settings, engaging learning experiences in schools, or captivating displays in retail environments, they bring breakthroughs in performance and convenience.

Discover the future of display technology with the Hikvision’s 5th generation LED cabinet. For further details, visit the homepage of Hikvision LED displays today.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.