AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye voted as most-favored Chinese brand by global consumers for third time

PRNewswire May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye has been voted as one of the most-favored Chinese brands for the third time in the Foreigners’ Most-favored China’s Brands event, according to the results unveiled at the 2024 China Brand Day gala held on May 10 in Shanghai.

As a typical representative of China’s national brands and a leader in Chinese Baijiu industry, Wuliangye harvested the most online votes in the Chinese Baijiu category of the event, indicating the brand is highly recognized and favored by overseas consumers.

Wuliangye has been insisting on innovation while inheriting the over-a-thousand-year brewing techniques over the years, propelling breakthroughs in key technologies such as microbial fermentation mechanisms, in a bid to build a world-class brand with distinctive Chinese cultural features.

With these efforts, Wuliangye has seen increasing brand value. It topped the Baijiu brands on the 2024 list of world’s top 500 most valuable brands released by Brand Finance with a brand value of 25.895 billion U.S. dollars, with the brand strength rating reaching the world’s highest level of AAA+.

The Chinese Baijiu producer has also been endeavoring to strengthen its global presence. So far, it has set up three international marketing centers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the Americas, upgraded its business in Tokyo, Japan and China’s Hong Kong, expanded the consumption scenarios of “Chinese Baijiu plus Chinese cuisine”, and creatively leveraged the operation model of “culture plus experience” to convey the Chinese Baijiu culture to the world.

Meanwhile, it has made frequent appearances at the G20 Summit, the Boao Forum for Asia, the China International Import Expo, and other international events, constantly delivering the innovation and expression of the Chinese Baijiu culture and greatly improving the image and value of itself and the Chinese Baijiu brand accordingly.

In its continuous open cooperation, Wuliangye has been telling the Chinese Baijiu stories by continuously spreading the cultural concept of “harmony, coexistence, beauty, and cooperation”, so as to enhance international value recognition of Wuliangye and Chinese brands.

The Foreigners’ Most-favored China’s Brands event was jointly launched by the National Brands Project of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and many other institutions, aiming at promoting the international presence of more Chinese brands.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340151.html

(Edited by Gu Shanshan with Xinhua Silk Road, gushanshan.1987@163.com)

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.