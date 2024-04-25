Triskell Software, recognized as a representative vendor in 2024 Market Guide for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

MADRID, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Triskell Software is thrilled to announce its inclusion as a representative vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools. This recognition underscores Triskell’s commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that empower organizations to scale their Agile practices and achieve successful enterprise-wide project & product delivery.

“We are honored to be named a representative vendor by Gartner in this crucial market for us,” says Ángel García, CEO of Triskell Software. “This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to providing best-in-class solutions that help organizations bridge the gap between strategy and execution in an agile environment.”

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, enterprises are increasingly turning to agile methodologies to navigate complexities, foster innovation, and respond to evolving market demands. And, as stated by Gartner®, Enterprise Agile Planning tools serve as a comprehensive hub where organizations can “define, plan, manage and deploy work across teams“, while fostering collaboration and real-time visibility into project and product lifecycles.

Triskell Software’s Agile Portfolio Management tools are built to address the challenges faced by organizations adopting enterprise agile methodologies. As Angel Garcia explains: “Our comprehensive suite of solutions and capabilities within the Triskell platform empowers teams to deliver value iteratively, achieve agility at scale, manage releases and value streams collaboratively, and gain insights into financial aspects of ongoing projects and products”.

As enterprises worldwide embark on their agile transformation journeys, Triskell Software remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. As stated by Angel Garcia: “Our goal is to keep adding and improving tools and capabilities to help organizations to embrace agility, adapt with confidence, and deliver value to their customers consistently.”

And he concludes, “We want our solutions to support not only enterprise agility, but also hybrid management approaches, both for organizations that need it by the nature of their processes and for those that are evolving from traditional to Agile models.”

[1] Gartner, “Market Guide for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools”, Mike West, Nabeeha Ahmed, Bill Blosen, 25 April 2024.

About Triskell Software

Triskell is an enterprise solution focusing on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project and Product Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization’s initiatives.

