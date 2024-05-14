BIO Asia-Taiwan 2024 opens July 24th

Global biotech opportunities viewed with an Asian touch

Conference Expands into Three Tracks: Innovation & Technology, Investment, and Regional Cooperation

Participation from 50 countries, with record number of exhibition booths

TAIPEI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 BIO Asia–Taiwan conference, jointly organized by the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), will be held July 24th to 28th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, TaiNEX 1 and 2. This year, the conference is expanding into three tracks: a three-day Innovation & Technology Forum; a two-day Investment Summit, and a three-day Regional Cooperation Forum. The exhibition is expected to host over 800 flagship companies utilizing 2,100 booths, and is expected to attract biomedical industry professionals from more than 50 countries.

Wu Chung-Hsiun, Chairman of Taiwan BIO, announced today that the theme of BIO Asia–Taiwan 2024 is “Global View, Asian Touch,” This flagship event, along with the conference and exhibition, will feature the BIO One-on-one Partnering™ platform for business meetings, and a full schedule of company presentations. Recognizing Taiwan’s biotech startup potential, the Taiwan Startup World Cup (TSWC), regional qualifiers for the Global Startup World Cup, will be held concurrently, and promises to attract the attention of both domestic and international investors.

Chairman of the BIO Asia–Taiwan 2024 Organizing Committee, Johnsee Lee, emphasized the focus on expanding investment and regional cooperation topics this year. “A three-day dedicated investment forum will be held, where a select group of 48 local and overseas companies will give 10-minute company presentations to the gathering of at least 50 prominent venture capital firms, including aMoon, the largest pharmaceutical venture capital fund in Israel; and Pegasus Tech Ventures, one of the top three venture capital companies in Silicon Valley. Our aim to elevate BIO Asia–Taiwan to the pinnacle of biotech investment events in Asia,” he said.

And for the first time, BIO Asia–Taiwan will host a three-day Investment Summit Forum, with a strong lineup of invited VIP guests including John Tsai, Partner at Syncona Investment Management in the UK; Gur Roshwalb, Partner at aMoon; and Jack B. Nielsen, Partner at Wivace Capital Management, to discuss international biotech investment strategies.

Additionally, this year’s Regional Cooperation Forum will for the first time be a collaboration between Taiwan BIO and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. “We have invited Japan, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Thailand, India, the Philippines, and others, to host forums to discuss biotech investment, regulations, and business cooperation opportunities in their respective countries,” Lee said.

The exhibition is expected to surpass last year’s gathering in scale, with space for more than 800 exhibitors over 2,100 booths. Exhibition zones will cover CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Cell and Regenerative Medicine, and Precision Medicine.

CDMO companies featured include Taiwanese firms EirGenix, Formosa Laboratories, Bora Pharmaceuticals, Taimed Biologics, Mycenax, TFBS Bioscience, Genovior Biotech, Level Biotechnology, Amaran Biotech, and UBI Pharma.

In the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices zone, local companies include PharmaEssentia, MycoMagic Biotechnology, Golden Biotechnology, Wendy International, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, AP Biosciences, Taho Pharmaceuticals, TSH Biopharm, TCM Biotech International, BoYen Therapeutics, and WCC Biomedical.

Precision Medicine companies include Quark Biosciences, Genomics, Starmoontech, and Cold Spring Biotech.

The Cell and Regenerative Medicine zone will feature Mitek Lab, ACRO Biomedical ChainHome Biotech, Bertec Enterprise and Supercell Biotechnology.

The International Zone will feature pavilions from the US, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, the Phillipines, India, Poland and others. And multinational companies hosting booths include Takeda, BMS, BD, IQVIA, Fujifim, Thermo Fisher, Wuxi Biologics, Ajinomoto, and Genscript.

This year’s conference will include sessions that focus on industry trends and the latest technological developments. An impressive lineup of international speakers has been confirmed, including James and Patricia Poitras MIT professor and Tang Prize laureate, Prof. Zhang Feng, to share insights on biodiversity research; Zubin J. Daruwalla, Head of PwC Singapore’s Health Business Division, named one of the 50 most influential figures in the global healthcare sector, to share latest industry trends; and Anis Uzzaman, Chairman of the Global Startup World Cup, to discuss the future prospects of the biotech industry from the perspective of international venture capital.

The organizing committee of BIO Asia–Taiwan is certain that this year’s event will be the best yet! Be quick, exhibition space is filling up quickly, and Early Bird discounts are available for the conference tracks and business matching meetings only until June 19th. Whether participating in the exhibition, attending the conference or arranging business meetings, seize the opportunity and register now!

Contact:

Daisy Tsai

Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO)

Ph: 0933-139647

Line ID: daisy222

daisy@taiwanbio.org.tw

www.bioasiataiwan.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bio-asiataiwan-2024-opens-july-24th-302144724.html

SOURCE Taiwan Bio Industry Organization