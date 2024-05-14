AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

KIIT Climbs Higher in Times Young University Rankings 2024

PRNewswire May 15, 2024

BHUBANESWAR, India, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The annual Times Higher Education Young University Rankings has been announced today. In a notable achievement in its academic rankings, KIIT Deemed to be University has ascended to the 11th position in India in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings for 2024. This move demonstrates KIIT’s continuous improvement and commitment to excellence in higher education.

KIIT Climbs Higher in Times Young University Rankings 2024

KIIT Deemed to be University, which is just 20 years old, has outshone many older and more established institutions, including several IITs. This achievement is particularly significant considering the youth of the institution compared to others that have been educational pillars for about half a century.

In last year’s rankings, KIIT was placed in the cohort of 151–200 globally. KIIT’s global rank has significantly improved to 168 in this year’s rankings. Out of the 673 universities worldwide evaluated in this year’s ranking, 55 were from India, placing KIIT in the elite top echelon of young universities. The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings specifically lists the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger, assessing them across their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

KIIT’s rise in the rankings is a testament to its robust academic framework and innovative educational practices. The university has consistently been recognized for its dynamic approach to education that emphasizes not just academic rigor but also the holistic development of its students.

Faculty, students, and staff at KIIT and KISS have expressed deep gratitude towards the Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. His visionary leadership and dedication have been pivotal in KIIT’s rapid rise and substantial impact on both national and international levels.

Dr. Samanta commented on the achievement, stating, “This ranking is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of academic excellence. At KIIT, we are committed to providing world-class education and preparing our students to be global leaders.” He also congratulated all teachers, staff, and students for this achievement.

Contact

Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak, Director, PR, KIIT
director.pr@kiit.ac.in 
Contact No: +91 674 272563

 

KIIT_Logo

SOURCE KIIT

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.