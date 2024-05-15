AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Altair Earns ISO/IEC27001:2022 Certification for Global Operations

PRNewswire May 15, 2024

Certification cements Altair’s commitment to global information security

TROY, Mich., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has earned the ISO/IEC27001:2022 – an information security management system (ISMS) certification – externally audited against the frameworks set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certification for the 2022 framework solidifies Altair’s status as an international leader in information security and solidifies its commitment to following the latest global information security frameworks.

Altair has earned the ISO/IEC27001:2022 – an information security management system (ISMS) certification. The certification solidifies Altair’s status as an international leader in information security and solidifies its commitment to following the latest global information security frameworks.

Altair’s focus on achieving global accreditation is unique even among the world’s most prominent technology organizations. Earning this certification is a monumental achievement and represents the culmination of years of hard work and investment from our global security teams,” said Jeff Marraccini, chief information security officer, Altair. “This is a massive step for Altair especially for our enterprise-level customers, where having ISMS certification is becoming more important. In a world where the security boundaries between client and vendor are blurring, an ISMS demonstrates Altair’s commitment to information security. This will open many new doors for us.”

According to the ISO, “Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard. An information security management system implemented according to this standard is a tool for risk management, cyber-resilience, and operational excellence.”

Holding this certification verifies that Altair complies with modern security requirements including web filtering, cloud security, threat intelligence, hybrid and remote work, and more. It also consists of the people, processes, and technology providing security controls supporting Altair’s business operations in software engineering, sales, technical support, human resources, and enterprise applications development.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa 

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com
Altair

 

SOURCE Altair

