ACE Money Transfer Secures a Payment Institution License from Central Bank of Ireland

PRNewswire May 15, 2024

DUBLIN, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ACE Money Transfer, a leading global money transfer service, has secured a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Ireland. After months of thorough assessment and evaluation by the Irish Regulator, this significant milestone highlights ACE’s dedication to meeting regulatory standards and achieving financial excellence within the European market.

 

logo

As financial technologies and services continue to evolve, the importance of regulatory compliance remains paramount. ACE Money Transfer has consistently demonstrated a commitment to upholding the highest standards of service and reliability. The recent licensing from the Central Bank of Ireland is more than a regulatory approval, it serves as a testament of ACE’s operational integrity, security, and customer-centric approach. It reaffirms the company’s dedication to providing safe, reliable, and efficient payment services while adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

“We are thrilled to have been granted this license by the Central Bank of Ireland,” said Mr. Rashid Ashraf, CEO at ACE Money Transfer UK. “This achievement not only validates our expertise and credibility in the financial industry but also opens up exciting opportunities for growth and innovation. We look forward to serving our customers in Ireland and beyond with even greater capabilities and efficiency.”

ACE Money Transfer remains steadfast in its dedication to upholding the utmost standards of transparency, security, and adherence to regulations. The company will continue to collaborate closely with regulatory authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders to drive positive change and innovation in the payment industry.

To learn more, visit https://acemoneytransfer.com/.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer Ireland is wholly owned subsidiary of Aftab Currency Exchange Limited UK which has been operating as a leading global provider of money transfer services since 2002. Under the brand name of ACE Money Transfer, it is known for its secure, fast, and reliable transactions to more than 100 countries serving to an expansive network of 375,000+ payout locations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ACE has established itself as a trusted name in the financial services industry, continuously pushing boundaries and defining the future of money transfers.

Media Contact:

Muhammad Awais
pr.communications@acemoneytransfer.com
+44 161 3936 999

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ace-money-transfer-secures-a-payment-institution-license-from-central-bank-of-ireland-302146160.html

SOURCE Ace Money Transfer

