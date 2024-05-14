BW Digital and Telin join forces to build Hawaiki Nui 1 submarine cable system and boost connectivity around Indonesia and Australia

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BW Digital and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint development and construction of Hawaiki Nui 1 submarine cable system. The MoU was signed in Washington DC during International Telecoms Week 2024 on 14 May 2024.

It follows the announcement in early March this year of a partnership between BW Digital and Citramas Group to establish a world-class digital ecosystem out of the Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, Indonesia, the centrepiece of which will be an 80MW data centre servicing businesses, governments and communities throughout the country and broader region.

Hawaiki Nui 1 is the first stage of BW Digital submarine cable development programme. With a design capacity of more than 240 Tbps, it will link Australia, Indonesia and Singapore, and include optional branches to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Timor Leste.

Estimated to span some 10,000 km, Hawaiki Nui 1 will chart a new, more efficient route northeast of Australia via the Torres Strait, providing greater connectivity, diversity and security between Australasia and South-East Asia. It will also provide the first direct cable link between Sydney and Darwin, and from Darwin to Singapore, with branches to Jakarta and Batam.

Under the partnership agreement, BW Digital and Telin will work together to develop, procure and build Hawaiki Nui 1, which is expected to be ready for service (RFS) in 2027. Telin will also act as the Indonesian landing party for the cable.

“BW Digital is pleased to forge a strategic alliance with Telin to deliver Hawaiki Nui 1 submarine cable and serve the ever-growing capacity requirements between Australia, Indonesia and Singapore,” said Ludovic Hutier, Chief Executive Officer of BW Digital.

Hawaiki Nui 1 will support the development of our digital ecosystem in Batam’s Nongsa Digital Park and coupled with the existing Hawaiki cable – linking Sydney, Auckland and the US West Coast since 2018 – offer unparalleled connectivity to customers operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

Budi Satria Dharma Purba, Chief Executive Officer of Telin, remarked: “In today’s digital landscape, the Asia Pacific region emerges as the epicenter of data center telecommunications traffic growth. Over the next five years, there is a healthy growth in Data Center Capacity across Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Through our partnership with BW Digital and as part of our overall 7 systems of ICE subsea cable, we aim to bridge the connectivity gap between Data Centers across these nations and shape the future of the Asia Pacific Subsea Landscape.”

About BW Digital

BW Digital is a subsidiary of BW Group, a global energy and maritime group controlling 7 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of around US$11 billion. Headquartered in Singapore, BW Digital develops, builds and operates digital infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region. Privately-owned and carrier-neutral, BW Digital is the owner and developer of the Hawaiki and Hawaiki Nui submarine cables. For more information, please visit www.bw-digital.com

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries and regions, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and Canada.

Telin’s infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries and regions, 10 global offices, 5 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net.

