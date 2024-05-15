AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Launches Exclusive P2P Trading Offers for SEA Users

PRNewswire May 15, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce the exclusive P2P trading offers for users in the South East Asian region. From now until May 27, 2024, 10 AM UTC, users can benefit from the Bybit P2P Coupon, a discount voucher designed for P2P transactions. This coupon offers a reduction in taker fees for purchases made with USDT and USDC.

Bybit Launches Exclusive P2P Trading Offers for SEA Users

New and existing users have the opportunity to unlock P2P coupons worth up to $20 by completing two simple tasks:

Task 1: Make your first deposit (for new users only)

New users are invited to complete their first-time deposit and reach a total deposit of $100 or more (in any asset) via Bybit P2P. This task must be completed within 7 days after registering on Bybit, and deposits can be made multiple times to reach the minimum amount. 

The first 500 new users who successfully complete this task will receive a P2P coupon worth $10.

Task 2: Complete your first trade (new and existing users)

Participants, both new and existing users, are encouraged to execute their first trade in Spot or Derivatives on any trading pair before May 27. An accumulated minimum trading volume of $100 is required to fulfill this task. The first 500 users who successfully complete this task will receive a P2P coupon worth $10.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-launches-exclusive-p2p-trading-offers-for-sea-users-302146063.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.