Chatime Delivers ‘Cups of Joy’ to Consumers Worldwide with Brand Refresh

PRNewswire May 15, 2024

HSINCHU, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chatime, a leading global bubble tea and innovative beverage brand, today announced a brand refresh anchored on its new brand promise, “Cups of Joy.” Since 2010, it has helped shape the global bubble tea drinking culture through its franchise partners in key markets, including in Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and Mauritius, with the most recent expansion in India and Thailand. The brand refresh captures the vibrant, youthful spirit of the company and appeals to Gen Z around the world– seeking opportunities to create and celebrate in their everyday lives.

Chatime brand refresh captures the vibrant and youthful spirit that appeals to Gen Z around the world (PRNewsfoto/Chatime)

Chatime’s values and beliefs emphasize the commitment to fostering inclusivity, creativity, and a sense of a global connected community for customers. From an updated logo and tagline to new menu choices, modernized packaging, and new store designs, all elements of the brand refresh are designed to engage new customers and longtime fans on an emotional level, forging deeper connections as it delivers the fun and flavorful experiences they crave.

“In a changing and often challenging world, Chatime gives people a reason to come together and celebrate all the moments – big and small – that matter to them,” said Henry Wang, Chairman of Chatime. “Our updated brand is designed to catch consumers’ attention and inspire curiosity and excitement to reward yourself with a cup of joy.”

“Chatime’s new brand reinforces that we are committed to delivering an inclusive customer experience in every cup. We embrace our customers’ choices and create an atmosphere of community where they can express themselves freely, boldly, and confidently,” said Teresa Wang, Co-Founder of Chatime. “Our beverages offer value and serve many purposes for today’s consumer, whether they are looking for a moment to rest for their mental health, asocial outlet for spending time with loved ones, or simply a means to recharge for the day ahead. We’re here to support our customers with cups of joy.”

Many Chatime establishments offer customizable options including sugar-free syrups and dairy-free or soy-based milk replacements that contribute to the drink’s increasing popularity. And, with the continued addition of beverages to Chatime menus, the brand is well positioned to satisfy the preferences of more consumers and stay competitive in the broader beverage market.

To learn more about Chatime and its franchise opportunities, visit Chatime.com.tw/en/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chatime-delivers-cups-of-joy-to-consumers-worldwide-with-brand-refresh-302146225.html

SOURCE Chatime

