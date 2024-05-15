AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit’s Ethereum Euphoria: Predict Market Movements for the ETH ETF and Win

PRNewswire May 15, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As anticipation builds for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision on Ethereum Spot ETF applications, Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, has launched “Ethereum Euphoria: The ETF Expedition.” This event offers Bybit users the chance to win USDT and a Tesla Cybertruck while learning about the impact of major market events.

The “Ethereum Euphoria: The ETF Expedition” campaign features two main activities:

  1. Daily ETH Price Prediction: Users can predict the daily price of the ETHUSDT perpetual contract at 10:00 AM UTC the following day. The user who accurately predicts or comes closest to the actual price will win 1 ETH. This activity runs for 20 rounds over a 21-day period, with a total of 20 ETH up for grabs.
  2. ETH Spot Trading Pair Price Trend Prediction: Users can predict the price trend of eight ETH-related spot trading pairs (ETHUSDT, WLDUSDT, ARBUSDT, STRKUSDT, MATICUSDT, MNTUSDT, SHIBUSDT, and OPUSDT) and earn points to exchange for generous rewards.

To maximize their chances of winning, users need to achieve a daily cumulative derivatives trading volume of $500 or more or take advantage of the daily free prediction chances available between 2 PM and 4 PM UTC. Bybit is offering 1000 free chances per day on a first-come, first-served basis. And participants whose points rank in the top 200 will have a chance to win Tesla Cybertruck.

“As the crypto landscape evolves, it’s crucial for traders to stay informed and capitalize on rare events like the Ethereum ETF decision,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. “We believe that informed traders are empowered traders, and this campaign is designed to foster that spirit.”

Bybit invites all traders and crypto enthusiasts to join the “Ethereum Euphoria: The ETF Expedition” campaign. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to participate in Ethereum Euphoria and win big rewards.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 25 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybits-ethereum-euphoria-predict-market-movements-for-the-eth-etf-and-win-302146319.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.